East Africa: Finance State Minister Highlights Ethiopia's Progress in Digital Integration Aligned With Hoai Digital Policy Matrix

Addis Ababa, — The 25th Horn of Africa Initiative Finance Ministers Meeting convened in Nairobi, Kenya on July 14, 2025 to discuss on advancing digital connectivity across the region.

Ministers briefed on the Digital Integration and Policy Matrix adopted in 2023, with Ethiopia among the good performers.

The Ministerial Meeting of the Horn of Africa Initiative (HoAI) successfully concluded at the African Development Bank (AfDB) headquarters in Nairobi.

During the session, Eyob Tekalign, State Minister of Finance, highlighted Ethiopia's progress in digital integration and showcased Ethiopia's strong digital progress aligned with the HoAI Digital Policy Matrix.

Eyob emphasized reforms such as the liberalization of telecom sectors, enactment of personal data protection and cybersecurity laws, expansion of fiber infrastructure, and the registration of over 19 million citizens under the digital ID system.

The scale-up of mobile money with over 54 million Telebirr users and 4.6 trillion Birr in transactions reflect Ethiopia's momentum in financial inclusion. He also underscored the importance of regional energy connectivity and thanked the partners their continued support.

The meeting was chaired by Bihi Iman Egeh, Minister of Finance, Somalia, with co-chairing Nnenna Nwabufo, Vice President for Regional Development, Integration & Business Delivery at the AfDB, it was indicated.