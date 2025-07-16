Ethiopia: A Voice That Echoes Still - Assumpta Oturu and the Lifelong Struggle to Center Africa in Global Media

In a world saturated with noise, few voices rise with the clarity, consistency, and purpose of Assumpta Oturu.

A Ugandan-born journalist, educator and cultural bridge-builder, she reshaped how the African continent was perceived--not only in the West but within its global diaspora. Her lifelong commitment to truthful storytelling stands as a powerful example of journalism as both archive and act of resistance.

Assumpta passed away recently in Los Angeles--far from her birthplace but never far from Africa. Her death closes a chapter in African diaspora journalism and opens a new call: to preserve, extend, and elevate the legacy she built over four decades.

Breaking the silence

During the height of the Cold War, the mid- 1980s stood as one of the bleakest periods for African representation in global media. Ethiopia was ravaged by famine, apartheid gripped South Africa with brutal force, and civil wars destabilized many nations across the continent. The American media rarely looked beyond these crises. When Africa appeared in the news, it was almost always through a lens of despair. The continent was flattened into a story of suffering--devoid of agency, complexity, or hope. For most American newsrooms, Africa had become a lost cause-- where nothing good was expected to emerge.

It was in this environment that Assumpta Oturu boldly launched Spotlight Africa in July 1986 on KPFK 90.7 FM, Pacifica Radio's Los Angeles affiliate. At a time when Africa was either invisible or misrepresented, she established a platform that gave voice, depth, and dignity to a continent that the media had written off. The continent was typically portrayed through a narrow lens--if portrayed at all.

She changed that. Every week, without corporate backing or institutional support, she brought African stories into American homes. For nearly 40 years, she offered thoughtful analysis, conducted deep interviews, and invited audiences to see Africa beyond headlines. Her studio became a global crossroads. Her microphone, a bridge.

She filled a dangerous silence with truth and dignity. Her voice became the heartbeat of African affairs in American radio.

A bond forged in purpose

I met Assumpta in 1994, newly exiled from Ethiopia. After editing Ethiopian Review, while establishing TSEHAI Publishers, I became Editor-in-Chief of African Tribune newspaper that try to represent the missing voices from Ethiopia and the African continent. Our collaboration deepened during this time. I appeared many times on her show and invited several individuals to be interviewed--adding new voices to the chorus she was amplifying.

We quickly became partners in advocacy. Alongside other journalists, we co-founded the International Caucus of the Los Angeles Press Club--a platform for underrepresented global voices. While many of us shifted roles, Assumpta remained consistent. Her mission never wavered. She became my sister in the struggle. We were often the only ones in the room defending the continent's dignity.

Journalism as memory and bridge

Assumpta's work was more than media. It was preservation. Through Spotlight Africa, she chronicled landmark moments in contemporary African history and culture. She brought the world into conversations around the 1994 democratic elections in South Africa, UN summits in Beijing and Durban, and numerous continental forums.

She interviewed titans of African thought-- Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o, Wole Soyinka, Haile Gerima, Dr. Yash Tandon, and Professor Maulana Karenga--not to sensationalize them, but to contextualize their significance for African and diaspora audiences.

She wasn't just reporting history--she was documenting it for those who had no other way of knowing.

She also played a singular role as a bridge between Africans and African Americans. These communities, long divided by history and geography found connection through her storytelling. She gave language to shared pain-- and a platform for collective vision.

Educator and eternal student

Beyond her broadcasting, Assumpta remained deeply rooted in education. She lectured at UCLA, Loyola Marymount University, Cal State Northridge, Long Beach, and Claremont Colleges. Her courses--like "African Women in National Liberation Movements"--helped reframe African histories for new generations.

She held academic degrees from Uganda, Zambia, and the United States. Even in her final days, she was working toward a Ph.D. in Media Psychology. Assumpta never stopped learning and teaching.

She mentored students, shaped young journalists, and served as an editor and advisor at TSEHAI Publishers--supporting African knowledge production rooted in justice and clarity.

A living legacy

To honor her work, we are launching the Assumpta Oturu Journalism Scholarship & Prize--a binational initiative rooted in Los Angeles and Addis Ababa, and designed to serve African journalism students and professionals.

The scholarship will annually support three students: One student from Uganda, One female student from another African nation, and one student from anywhere in Africa advancing Pan-African ideals through journalism. Finalists will study Assumpta's work and write about her impact on African media and diaspora relations.

The Assumpta Oturu Prize for African Journalism will honor an established journalist each year whose work reflects her ethos: integrity, vision, and bridge-building.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Until the organization is formally registered, the initiative will operate under the fiscal sponsorship of Black Arts Los Angeles, Inc. Partners include TSEHAI Publishers, KPFK, and a growing network of African and diaspora institutions.

The flame that lit the way

Assumpta Oturu can be symbolized as a true candle--melting as it gave light. Quietly, steadily, she illuminated paths for others to follow.

For many in exile, her voice was home. She reminded us we belonged to a greater history--and that Africa was never far away. She turned exile into a platform for truth. She never gave up on Africa. That's what defined her.

Her life reminds us that journalism is not just a profession--it is a responsibility. A vessel for memory. A tool for transformation. A form of love.

Assumpta carried Africa in her soul. It was not her job. It was her calling.

Now it is our turn to carry the work forward.

Elias Wondimu is the founding director of TSEHAI Publishers and a longtime collaborator of Assumpta Oturu. He is leading the effort to establish the Assumpta Oturu Journalism Scholarship & Prize.