Ethiopia: Assumpta Oturu - A Candle That Lit the Continent

In a world saturated with noise, few voices rise with the clarity, consistency, and purpose of Assumpta Oturu. A Ugandan-born journalist, educator, and cultural bridge-builder, she reshaped how the African continent was perceived--not only in the West but within its global diaspora. Her lifelong commitment to truthful storytelling stands as a powerful example of journalism as both archive and act of resistance.

Assumpta passed away recently in Los Angeles--far from her birthplace but never far from Africa. Her death closes a chapter in African diaspora journalism and opens a new call: to preserve, extend, and elevate the legacy she built over four decades.

Breaking the Silence

During the height of the Cold War, the mid-1980s stood as one of the bleakest periods for African representation in global media. Ethiopia was ravaged by famine, apartheid gripped South Africa with brutal force, and civil wars destabilized many nations across the continent.

The American media rarely looked beyond these crises. When Africa appeared in the news, it was almost always through a lens of despair. The continent was flattened into a story of suffering--devoid of agency, complexity, or hope. For most American newsrooms, Africa had become a lost cause--where nothing good was expected to emerge.

It was in this environment that Assumpta Oturu boldly launched Spotlight Africa in July 1986 on KPFK 90.7 FM, Pacifica Radio's Los Angeles affiliate. At a time when Africa was either invisible or misrepresented, she established a platform that gave voice, depth, and dignity to a continent the media had written off.

She changed that. Every week, without corporate backing or institutional support, she brought African stories into American homes. For nearly 40 years, she offered thoughtful analysis, conducted deep interviews, and invited audiences to see Africa beyond the headlines. Her studio became a global crossroads. Her microphone, a bridge. Through this work, Assumpta filled a dangerous silence with truth and dignity. Her voice became the heartbeat of African affairs in American radio.

A Bond Forged in Purpose

I met Assumpta in 1994, newly exiled from Ethiopia. After editing Ethiopian Review, and while establishing TSEHAI Publishers, I became Editor-in-Chief of The African Tribune, a newspaper that sought to represent the missing voices from the African continent. Our collaboration deepened during this time. I appeared many times on her show and co-produced several programs--adding new voices to the chorus she was amplifying.

She also served as an editor and advisor at both The African Tribune and TSEHAI Publishers, supporting African knowledge production rooted in justice and clarity.

We quickly became partners in advocacy. Alongside other journalists, we co-founded the International Caucus of the Los Angeles Press Club--a platform for underrepresented global voices. Through it all, Assumpta became my sister in the struggle. We were often the only ones in the room defending the continent's dignity.

Journalism as Memory and Bridge

Assumpta's work was more than media. It was preservation. Through Spotlight Africa, she chronicled landmark moments in contemporary African history and culture. She brought the world into conversations around the 1994 democratic elections in South Africa, UN summits in Beijing and Durban, and numerous continental forums.

She interviewed titans of African thought--Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o, Wole Soyinka, Haile Gerima, Dr. Yash Tandon, and Professor Maulana Karenga--not to sensationalize them, but to contextualize their significance for African and global audiences, and most importantly, to help chart a better tomorrow.

She wasn't just reporting history--she was documenting it for those who had no other way of knowing.

She also played a singular role as a bridge between Africans and African Americans. These communities, long divided by history and geography, found connection through her storytelling. She gave language to shared pain--and a platform for collective vision.

Educator and Eternal Student

Beyond her broadcasting, Assumpta remained deeply rooted in education. She lectured at UCLA, Loyola Marymount University, Cal State Northridge, Long Beach, and Claremont Colleges. Her courses--like "African Women in National Liberation Movements"--helped reframe African histories for new generations.

She held academic degrees from Uganda, Zambia, and the United States. Even in her final days, she was working toward a Ph.D. in Media Psychology. Assumpta never stopped learning and teaching.

A Living Legacy

To honor her legacy and extend her impact, we are launching the Assumpta Oturu Journalism Scholarship & Prize--a binational initiative rooted in Los Angeles and Addis Ababa, serving both aspiring and established African journalists.

Each year, the scholarship will support three exceptional students: one from Uganda, Assumpta's homeland; one female student; and another student from the continent whose work advances Pan-African ideals through journalism. Finalists will have the opportunity to study Assumpta's body of work and reflect on her contributions to African media, diaspora relations, and transnational storytelling.

Alongside the scholarship, the Assumpta Oturu Prize for African Journalism will be awarded annually to a distinguished African journalist whose work exemplifies the values she championed--integrity, insight, and the power of building bridges across communities.

Until formal registration is complete, the initiative will operate under the fiscal sponsorship of Black Arts Los Angeles, Inc. Partners include TSEHAI, KPFK, Afrodecia, and a growing coalition of African and diaspora institutions committed to ethical media and cultural connection.

The Flame That Lit the Way

Assumpta Oturu can be symbolized as a true candle--melting as it gave light. Quietly, steadily, she illuminated paths for others to follow.

For many in exile, her voice was home. She reminded us we belonged to a greater history--and that Africa was never far away. She turned exile into a platform for truth. She never gave up on Africa. That's what defined her.

Her life reminds us that journalism is not just a profession--it is a responsibility. A vessel for memory. A tool for transformation. A form of love.

Assumpta carried Africa in her soul. It was not her job. It was her calling.

Now it is our turn to carry the work forward. As Assumpta would say, "Peace and love... stay strong."

Elias Wondimu is the founding director of TSEHAI Publishers and a longtime collaborator of Assumpta Oturu. He is leading the effort to establish the Assumpta Oturu Journalism Scholarship & Prize.