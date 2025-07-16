Ethiopia: Seleshi Sihin - Pioneering the Future of Ethiopian Athletics, Diplomacy

Ethiopia boasts a rich legacy in athletics, particularly in long-distance running, having produced world-renowned athletes who have dominated global competitions. At the helm of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation, President Seleshi Sehen is committed to perpetuating this tradition of excellence. His leadership is characterized by a focus on developing young talent, enhancing training facilities, and promoting the sport nationwide.

Under his guidance, the federation aims to fortify Ethiopia's standing in the athletics community, ensuring that the next generation of Ethiopian runners is well-equipped to carry the torch of national pride and athletic achievement.

The federation continues to shape the future of athletics in Ethiopia. With a commitment to nurturing talent and promoting sports at all levels, Seleshi's presidency marks a significant chapter in Ethiopian athletics.

Seleshi Sehen has emerged as a prominent figure within the Ethiopian sports community. As president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation, he oversees the development and promotion of athletics in a country renowned for its long-distance runners and rich sporting heritage. Under his leadership, the federation has prioritized nurturing young talent and addressing the evolving challenges within the sports landscape.

Seleshi's vision encompasses enhancing training programs, improving infrastructure, and cultivating national pride among athletes. His dedication to showcasing Ethiopian culture through athletics highlights the role of sports in building international relationships and enhancing the country's global image. Through interviews and public engagements, Seleshi continues to advocate for increased support from various stakeholders to sustain and grow Ethiopia's legacy in athletics.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald (EH), Seleshi discusses his vision for the federation, the challenges athletes face, and the importance of grassroots development in nurturing future champions. His insights reflect not only a deep passion for the sport but also a strategic approach to enhancing Ethiopia's athletic legacy.

EH: How do you view the recent success of Ethiopian athletes?

Seleshi Sehen: "The remarkable success of our athletes can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, we have a rich tradition of long-distance running deeply ingrained in our culture. Additionally, we have invested significantly in training programs and facilities, ensuring that our athletes receive the best possible support. The dedication and hard work of the athletes themselves, along with the guidance of experienced coaches, have also played a crucial role.

Finally, the strong sense of national pride and the motivation to represent Ethiopia on the global stage drive our athletes to excel."

EH: Can you elaborate on how athletics strengthens Ethiopia's diplomacy?

Seleshi Sehen: "Athletics serves as a powerful tool for diplomacy. It fosters international relationships and promotes peace through sportsmanship. Ethiopian athletes often participate in global competitions, which not only highlight our nation's talent but also showcase our culture and values. Sporting events create opportunities for dialogue and collaboration with other countries. Moreover, the achievements of our athletes enhance Ethiopia's image abroad, helping to build goodwill and a positive narrative that contributes to our diplomatic efforts.

Ethiopian athletes play a vital role in showcasing our cultural identity on the international stage. Their performances are not solely about competition; they embody our rich heritage, resilience, and communal spirit. Athletes often carry national symbols and don traditional attire during events, emphasizing our unique culture.

By excelling in athletics, they help foster a positive image of Ethiopia in the international community. Their success stories resonate globally, cultivating admiration and respect for our country, which not only enhances our reputation but also opens doors for cultural exchange and collaboration, reinforcing Ethiopia's standing in the global arena."

EH: Recently, Ethiopian athletes have achieved success in short-distance events. How do you interpret this trend?

Seleshi Sehen: "Ethiopia has traditionally been recognized for its prowess in long-distance running, but we've recently witnessed remarkable success in short-distance events as well. This shift can be attributed to targeted training programs and the early identification of talent. We are focusing on developing versatile athletes capable of competing across various distances, and this approach is beginning to yield positive results on the global stage."

EH: What is your opinion on Ethiopian athletes competing for other countries?

Seleshi Sehen: "Regarding athletes of Ethiopian origin who choose to represent other countries, we recognize the necessity of addressing this situation proactively. Our federation is committed to establishing better support systems for our athletes, including enhanced training opportunities and financial incentives. We aim to foster a strong sense of national pride and connection to Ethiopia, encouraging our talented athletes to compete for their homeland."

EH: What do you plan down the road?

Seleshi Sehen: Ensuring the continuity of Ethiopian athletics' success is a top priority for us. We are actively focusing on nurturing the next generation of athletes through grassroots programs and talent identification initiatives. By investing in youth training camps and school-based athletics programs, we aim to discover and develop young talent early. Additionally, we are working to provide mentorship from experienced athletes, fostering a culture of excellence and dedication. Our goal is to build a sustainable pipeline of talent that will carry forward our legacy in athletics."

EH: What challenges have you faced?

Seleshi Sehen: "In my career and within the athletics federation, we face several challenges. Individually, balancing administrative duties with supporting athletes can be demanding. For the federation, we encounter issues such as limited funding; infrastructure needs, including tracks and stadiums, and the pressure to consistently produce world-class athletes. Additionally, navigating the complexities of international competition and ensuring our athletes are adequately prepared remains a challenge.

To address these issues, we need support from concerned bodies in various forms, including financial resources, improved training facilities, and partnerships with international organizations. Strengthening these areas will help us overcome our challenges and continue to build on our successes in athletics."

We wrap up the interview spotlighting the following fact Seleshi's leadership as president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation has been instrumental in shaping the future of athletics in Ethiopia.

His commitment to fostering talent and promoting the nation's rich sporting heritage underscores the importance of strong leadership in the development of athletics. As Ethiopia continues to produce world-class long-distance runners, Seleshi's vision and dedication will undoubtedly play a crucial role in sustaining and enhancing the country's legacy in the global athletics arena.

BY NAOL GIRMA

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 15, July 2025