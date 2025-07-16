Ethiopia: Enhancing Employment Opportunities, Promoting Dev't

Unemployment continues to be one of the most pressing issues worldwide, negatively impacting nations regardless of their stage of development. Both developed and developing nations face significant economic and social pressure from high unemployment rates, which can undermine economic stability, disrupt social cohesion and hinder long-term progress.

Sadly, the adverse effects of unemployment are felt not only through individual hardship, but also have far-reaching consequences for the entire communities and national economies, leading to reduced household income, increased poverty, and higher dependency rate. Further, by lowering productivity; hindering economic growth and contributing to rising crime rates, unemployment can weaken community bonds, disrupt the social fabric and threaten national unity and peace.

Especially, the situation is much more challenging and even severe in developing countries, where resources are limited, access to quality education and vocational training are inadequate and healthcare and other essential services are scarce. As a result, many individuals remain trapped in cycles of poverty, restricting both personal advancement and national development.

In fact, many countries are working diligently to tackle these complex challenges and reduce poverty. By devising and implementing comprehensive strategies, enacting policy reforms, investing in skills development programs, and promoting sustainable employment opportunities, they strive to empower disadvantaged populations, improve living standards, and break the cycle of poverty. However, despite these efforts, the outcomes have not yet reached the desired level.

The case is no different in Ethiopia. As a country with a predominantly young population, Ethiopia faces significant challenges related to unemployment. Over the past few years, however, the government has been taking various measures to address this issue by creating job opportunities for citizens both domestically and abroad. Accordingly, the efforts have started to bear fruit, showing encouraging signs of success.

The government is working committedly with concerted effort to increase employment opportunities for citizens, said State Minister for Technical and Vocational Education with the Ministry of Labor and Skills, Teshale Berecha (PhD).

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, the State Minister said that Ethiopia is actively working to improve its skilled labor force index, which is a critical component of its economic development strategy. Recognizing the importance of a robust and skilled workforce, the government has initiated various programs aimed at equipping citizens with the necessary skills to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market. Central to these efforts is the collaboration with private sector entities, which play a vital role in generating a competent and competitive labor force.

A pivotal component of this strategy is the implementation of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), which acknowledges and certifies skills and knowledge acquired through formal and non-formal education. To date, over 30,000 individuals have been certified under this program, an encouraging start, though still minimal compared to the total population. "We are working on transforming institutions to execute the certification process in a more organized and effective manner than before," Teshale added.

Technical and Vocational Sector Advisor to the Ministry of Labor and Skills, Teshome Lema (PhD) on his part said that 46 percent of Ethiopia's population engaged in economic activities have developed their skills informally. By recognizing these competencies through structured assessment, the country can foster inclusivity and enhance its economic development.

According to him, to bolster employment opportunities and promote inclusivity, it is imperative to implement RPL through well-organized parameters tailored to various competencies. The formal acknowledgment of skills and knowledge gained through experience and non-formal education can broaden the skilled workforce, enhance employability, and improve national competitiveness. This, in turn, can attract foreign investment seeking a skilled labor pool and a productive workforce.

RPL has emerged as a crucial element in the vocational education and training (VET) systems in lower and middle-income countries, reflecting a global trend that resonates even in more industrialized nations. Recognizing an individual's skills and competencies--regardless of their acquisition--has become increasingly a vital tool in achieving economic and social goals.

Several pressures contribute to the pressing need to enhance flexibility within the labor force, including heightened global competition, economic crises, an aging population, and the necessity for qualification systems that promote lifelong learning. These factors necessitate countries to utilize all available knowledge, skills, and competencies, irrespective of their formal, non-formal, or informal origins. Addressing qualification deficits among young people is particularly crucial, as early school leaving is a significant contributor to social exclusion later in life.

Teshome further noted that the government is working towards harmonizing the national RPL guidelines, which was officially launched on September 30, 2024. While progress has been made, challenges persist, including a lack of interest in RPL and insufficient investment from private institutions in developing human capital.

According to him, the RPL guidelines aim to enhance the country's capacity to assess the skills, knowledge, and experiences of individuals who have acquired learning through non-formal or informal means. In this respect, recognizing prior learning significantly contributes to the government's overarching development goals. By formalizing these skills, Ethiopia can better align its workforce with the demands of the labor market, ensure inclusivity and improve labor force index.

He also highlighted the importance of acknowledging and valuing skilled manpower to ensure Ethiopia's competitiveness in the global labor market. The RPL program will serve to formalize skill sets acquired informally, thereby expanding the country's skill base.

Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for the East Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP) at the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), Hailemichael Asrat, said that addressing challenges such as youth unemployment, the informal economy, and the need for a more inclusive labor market is essential to improving Ethiopia's labor force index.

Achieving these goals requires a combination of policies that stimulate employment-intensive economic growth, invest in human capital development, and strengthen labor market institutions.

RPL is a crucial approach, as it facilitates the integration of individuals who have gained skills through informal means into the formal economy.

During a panel discussion organized by the Ministry of Labor and Skills at the 4th National Skills Competition, Deputy CEO of the EEIG Construction, Eng. Robel Tsegaye underlined the need to shift mindsets to broaden employment opportunities for citizens. He argued that investing in human resources benefits both organizations and the nation, particularly in advancing technology and ensuring successful project execution within established timelines and budgets.

Eng Robel concluded by acknowledging the Ethiopian government's efforts to enhance employment through the RPL framework as a crucial step toward building a more inclusive and competitive labor market. By formally recognizing the skills acquired through diverse learning pathways, Ethiopia cannot only improve individual employability but also drive sustainable national economic growth and development.

According to the 2024/2025labor market profile, Ethiopia's working-age population stands at 57 million, with an unemployment rate of 8.0 percent. This highlights the urgent need for effective measures to enhance employment and ensure that all citizens' skills of are recognized and utilized to their fullest potential.