East Africa: Ethiopia Aspires to Be Africa's Prosperity Model By 2030 - Mofa

15 July 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tsegaye TILAHUN

-Diplomats from HoA begin regional training program

- Ethiopia is committed to becoming a model of prosperity for Africa by 2030, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced, underscoring the critical role of regional cooperation in achieving this ambitious goal.

Opening a three-day training program for diplomats from the Horn of Africa (HoA) yesterday, MoFA Chief of Staff Adam Tesfaye highlighted the complex challenges facing the region including terrorism, forced migration, civil unrest, and illicit arms trafficking which, he said, cannot be addressed by individual countries alone.

"The HoA is taking important steps to overcome these formidable challenges, but much more is needed," Adam emphasized. "This training program represents a crucial initiative that brings together our collective wisdom and commitment to forge a shared path toward stability and development."

He noted that Ethiopia's foreign policy places high priority on regional ties and neighborly relations, pointing to the country's longstanding role in fostering dialogue and hosting peace talks in the region.

"Ethiopia recognizes that its vision for peace, prosperity, and stability is inseparable from the destiny of the region. Realizing this vision requires deeper regional integration and collaboration for the common good of our peoples," he said.

The training program aims to strengthen regional cooperation, foster mutual understanding, and build networks for collaborative engagement on shared challenges. It also seeks to empower diplomats to better represent regional interests on the global stage.

Adam expressed hope that the professional connections and friendships formed during the training would contribute to lasting peace and prosperity in the HoA.

