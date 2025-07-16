Ethiopia: TAF Engineering Plants 500,000 Trees At Women's Rehab Center

- TAF Engineering Company has launched a large-scale tree-planting initiative at the Addis Ababa Women's Rehabilitation Center, planting 500,000 seedlings as part of its corporate social responsibility efforts.

The initiative also aims to empower women and contribute to broader environmental and social goals.

Employees and leadership from Taf Energy actively participated in the event event, which was carried out in close collaboration with the Addis Ababa City Administration. The event reflects Taf Energy's ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and promoting inclusive development.

The Rehabilitation Center Deputy Head Leke Hailemariam noted that the initiative was carried out under the leadership and vision of Mayor Adanech Abiebie.

He explained that the center works with women from across the city's 11 sub-cities, focusing on marginalized groups, including women living in vulnerable conditions and those who were previously homeless.

"Working with women means working for the country," said Leke. "Taf Energy has demonstrated true social responsibility, and we sincerely appreciate the solidarity they've shown us."

The Mayor's Office Representative Asrat Nigussie emphasized that tree planting is a shared responsibility that transcends social and cultural boundaries. She acknowledged Taf Energy's role not only in planting the seedlings but also in ensuring their protection and continued growth.

The initiative actively involves women residing at the center, encouraging their participation and reinforcing their potential to contribute meaningfully across various sectors. Organizers believe this engagement will help promote confidence, skill-building, and positive transformation within their communities.

Representing Taf Energy Elizabeth Feta highlighted the company's long-standing commitment to community development and gender inclusion. She noted that the initiative aligns with the broader urban green campaign, which aims to engage and support 4.2 million women across the capital.

"This center serves as a critical platform for addressing the challenges faced by women and empowering them to take an active role in national development," Elizabeth said.

The collaboration between Taf Energy and the city administration not only reinforces environmental sustainability efforts but also enhances women's empowerment and social reintegration--showcasing how public-private partnerships can drive meaningful change in society.