Ethiopia: Heineken Ethiopia Expands Social Impact Projects in Bedele

Heineken Ethiopia's Bedele Brewery, which has operated for 37 years, recently unveiled new social impact projects in Bedele town as part of its corporate social responsibility program.

In collaboration with Jimma University, the company inaugurated dairy and poultry farming centers benefiting 22 low-income households. The initiative, valued at 7 million Birr, aims to improve livelihoods through sustainable income generation.

Heineken also laid the foundation for a communal housing project comprising 30 residential units with shared sanitation and cooking facilities. The project, which will be undertaken with Bedele City Administration, carries an estimated cost of 32 million Birr.

The company further donated full sports equipment to the local Sunday Family Health and Sports Team.

Speaking at the ceremony, Heineken Ethiopia Managing Director Bart De Keninck said the company remains committed to supporting vulnerable communities nationwide. He noted that Heineken paid 14 billion Birr in taxes last year--ranking as the top private-sector taxpayer--with 172 million Birr contributed through Bedele Brewery alone.

Heineken Ethiopia Head of Sustainability, External and Government Affairs Fikadu Beshah added that the projects have been implemented with the active involvement of Jimma University experts, Bedele town officials, and company staff.

Senior management from Heineken Ethiopia and Bedele Brewery, Jimma University President JemalAbafita (PhD), Mayor Tsegaye Teshome, and invited residents attended the event.