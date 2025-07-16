Ethiopia: ICS Reforms Boost Services, Revenue

The Immigration and Citizenship Service (ICS) announced that recent structural reforms have significantly improved service delivery, increased revenue, and strengthened national security.

The announcement was made during a two-day sectoral conference organized by ICS to evaluate last year's performance and present the annual plan for the upcoming fiscal year in the presence of stakeholders from across the sector.

In her opening remarks, ICS Director General Selamawit Dawit highlighted that the establishment of a modern civil registration system has enabled the agency to deliver secure and efficient services to both citizens and foreign nationals, thereby boosting tourism and investment.

Selamawit noted that ICS is focused on accurate civil data registration, protecting citizens' rights, and restoring the country's international competitiveness, areas previously hindered by outdated systems.

During the conference, 11 major reform initiatives were presented. These include establishing a legal framework and inspection mechanisms, enhancing inter-agency cooperation, improving the work environment, and driving digital transformation.

These reforms have yielded tangible results in service delivery, revenue generation, and technological advancement, Selamawitsaid.

According to her, ICS generated over 34 billion Birr in revenue, surpassing the planned 20 billion Birr target by more than 14.7 billion Birr.

In the 2024/25 fiscal year alone, over 1.4 million Ethiopian citizens were issued passports, marking a significant increase from one million in 2023/24. Additionally, 935,171 foreign nationals were also issued passports, she stated.

Selamawit emphasized that the agency is prioritizing customer satisfaction through technological integration and employee capacity building, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

ICS is also intensifying efforts to combat illegal activities that threaten national security. Last year, 3,868 individuals were arrested while attempting to obtain passports using forged documents. Furthermore, 12,127 foreign nationals were also detained and held legally accountable for fraudulent.