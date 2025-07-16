Tanzania: CCM Reaffirms Commitment to Deepening Tanzania - China Ties

Zanzibar — The ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening political, economic and social ties between Tanzania and the People's Republic of China.

The Deputy Secretary General of CCM-Zanzibar, Dr Mohamed Said Mohamed made the remarks while hosting a visiting delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the party's headquarters in Kisiwandui.

Both parties held discussions on ways to strengthen their historic partnership, which dates back to the 1964 Zanzibar Revolution and was further cemented after the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

Dr Mohamed underscored the longstanding solidarity between the two countries, rooted in China's support to liberation movements in southern African countries.

He recalled China's unwavering support for Tanzania in the early years of nation-building, praising the bilateral diplomatic relations as a model of non-alignment and mutual respect.

"Tanzania's relationship with China extends beyond diplomacy," Dr Mohamed noted.

"It encompasses strategic cooperation in areas such as defence and security, health, education, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, sports and trade."

He commended CPC and the Chinese government for their continued support in development projects, including construction of hospitals, roads and health centres, as well as offering scholarships and training programmes to Tanzanian youth.

On political collaboration, Dr Mohamed emphasised the importance of experience-sharing and leadership training between CCM and CPC.

"Our two parties continue to align on political agendas that promote public welfare and uphold values of patriotism, unity and inclusive development," he said.