Tanzania: RC Senyamule - Peace During Elections Remains Top Agenda

Dodoma — Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule has reiterated that peace remains a permanent agenda in the country, urging religious institutions to take a lead role in championing it for the nation's prosperity.

The regional boss made the remarks at the 2nd Dodoma Regional Peace Forum, organised by the Department of Education of Kadhi's Court under the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (BAKWATA) in collaboration with the Regional Commissioner's Office held recently in the capital city.

Ms Senyamule, who also serves as Chairperson of the Regional Security Committee in accordance with the Tanzania National Security Council Act No 8 of 2010, said national leaders have consistently emphasised the importance of peace, underscoring its place as a top and enduring national priority.

"This matter of peace has been repeatedly emphasised by our national leaders and is a standing agenda of our leadership. We have also heard religious leaders speak of peace. If we are all committed to preserving it with a shared sense of purpose, our peace will continue to grow stronger," she said.

The Regional Security Committee is tasked with maintaining law and order in the region, where the Regional Commissioner acts as the government's chief representative.

Deputy Chief Kadhi and member of the National Ulamaa Council, Sheikh Ally Khamis Ngeruko, stressed the importance of reflecting on the country's history and the sacrifices made by peace-builders.

He emphasised that students, in particular, should not only study Tanzanian history but also internalise the value of preserving the peace that currently exists.

Delivering a presentation on "The Importance of Peace During and After Elections," Director of Religious Freedom and Social Affairs, Reverend Sabato Maseke, said the post-election period should not focus on winners or losers, but rather on national unity to avoid conflict.

At the well-attended forum, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Eva Stesheni, representing Dodoma Regional Police Commander Galus Hyra, outlined the crucial role of security and defence forces in upholding national peace.

She emphasised that law enforcement agencies require public cooperation, as all their actions are guided by legal mandates.

Following in-depth discussions, participants adopted several resolutions aimed at strengthening peace in Tanzania.

These include the need for better understanding of cyber laws, practicing democracy beyond election periods, respecting lawful authority and promoting peace through individual productivity and hard work.

As the country gears up for the upcoming general election, government and religious leaders have consistently urged Tanzanians to safeguard national unity and steer clear of divisive political rhetoric