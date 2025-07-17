Sudan: Al-Burhan Inspects the Wounded Heroes of the Battle of Dignity in Dongola Military Hospital

16 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dongola — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, has visited Dongola Military Hospital in Northern State, where he inspected the wounded heroes of the Battle of Dignity.

Al-Burhan checked on their health conditions and praised their resilience and sacrifices in defense of the nation.

He emphasized that victory is not measured solely by achievements on the battlefield, but also by the state's loyalty to those who gave their lives for the country.

He stressed that caring for the wounded and standing by them is a national priority that cannot be postponed.

