Kenya: Pathologist Seeks 14 Days to Probe Non-Traumatic Bleeding in Custodial Death

Nanyuki — Government pathologist Dr Peter Ndegwa has requested two weeks to complete a conclusive autopsy report on Julia Wangui, a young protester who died while in police custody following the Saba Saba demonstrations in Nanyuki.

Speaking after conducting a postmortem examination on Wednesday, Dr Ndegwa revealed preliminary findings that showed bleeding in Wangui's brain, though the source did not appear to result from trauma.

"We are finding some things in the lungs, in the pancreas, in the liver--all of which can actually be contributory--and specifically, there is bleeding in the brain, which doesn't look traumatic. We want to examine the brain more thoroughly to determine where the bleeding was coming from," he said.

The pathologist emphasized that Wednesday's findings could not yet be definitively linked to the cause of death.

Additional tests, including histology and toxicology, will be conducted in Nairobi to examine the collected specimens in detail.

"We have seen things, but we are not yet able to really tie them together. So, we have not come up with a conclusive cause of death. We are saying it is pending those other tests, and we're hoping that within two weeks we will be able to return here and conclude the autopsy and tell you what really happened to Julia," he said.

Family welcomes findings

The family of the deceased welcomed the pathologist's transparency and expressed trust in the process.

"I believe what they will tell us is going to be right, and as the family, we say yes," said the deceased's mother.

"I feel relieved that the doctors are here and have worked on the body very well. Now we wait for the results from Nairobi because they have carried some specimens. I believe they are not there to do something wrong to the family or anybody else."

Wangui, identified by police as Juliet Wangai Kariuki, was among 126 individuals arrested during the July 7 anti-government protests.

She was reportedly arraigned at the Nanyuki Law Courts on July 8, charged with malicious damage to property, and either released on bail or remanded at Nanyuki Prison.

Her family, however, disputes the official account that led to her death and alleges that she was assaulted while in custody. They claim she was found unconscious in her cell and later died in hospital on July 9.

A Facebook post by her aunt, Grace Rene, has gone viral, drawing widespread outrage and renewed calls for accountability.

"I'm devastated. I'm mad," she wrote. "This year, something shifted... But now, it's hit home for me."

In response to mounting public pressure, the National Police Service (NPS) has denied any wrongdoing.

Police Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said there have been no formal complaints alleging misconduct by officers.