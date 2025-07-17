Africa: Equatorial Guinea - Faj Applauds Journalists' Role in Advancing Democracy and Justice At the Citizens' Forum

press release

Held under the theme "Reimagining Democracy and Advancing Reparative Justice: A New Social Contract", the Forum brought together more than 250 participants, including civil society leaders, policymakers, African citizens, AU representatives and cooperating partners.

The three-day forum provided a valuable platform to exchange ideas about democracy, climate challenges, reparative justice and the role of journalism in building trust among people and institutions.

FAJ President Omar Faruk Osman underlined that journalism and democracy are deeply linked and must grow together. He stated "there is no real democracy without free and safe journalism", emphasising that journalists serve as both messengers of truth and protectors of civic voice.He explained that journalists allow communities to express themselves and help create the conditions for responsive leadership. He also highlighted that public interest journalism is central to creating inclusive and accountable systems of governance that reflect people's needs and rights.

Addressing the threats faced by journalists, Osman warned that media freedom is under attack in many parts of the continent and this undermines democracy. "When journalists face harassment, intimidation, or even death for their noble public service, democracy itself becomes vulnerable."He urged leaders, civil society, and partners to protect journalists consistently and not just during election seasons, as well as supporting strong progressive laws and practical actions that guarantee media freedom and a conducive environment for good governance.

Speaking at the panel on Climate Resilience and Just Green Transition, Osman reminded participants of the media's power to bring national policy closer to communities on the ground. Journalists possess the ability to listen, observe and communicate directly with the people. He advocated for a just transition in Africa that guarantees the inclusion of all voices in climate decision-making. "A just transition must move from principle to action. Every delay increases the harm we are already seeing in our communities," he added.

The forum ended with the adoption of a Citizens' Declaration and policy recommendations that informed the 47th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council, held under the 2025 theme: "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations".

FAJ calls on the African media to highlight the forum's outcomes, especially the push for a new social contract, reparative justice and stronger democratic governance, encouraging all actors to keep speaking out, to demand justice and to ensure that the voices of ordinary people lead to real change.

FAJ reiterated its unflinching commitment to supporting African journalists as watchdogs, truth-tellers and champions of democratic values, with the goal of building a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous Africa.

