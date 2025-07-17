Rwanda: Cabinet Ratifies Rwanda-DR Congo Peace Agreement

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, July 16, approved the June 27 peace agreement signed in Washington DC between Rwanda and DR Congo.

The US-brokered agreement, signed by Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe and his Congolese counterpart Therese Kayikwamba Wagner with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a witness,

"The Agreement represents a significant milestone towards addressing Rwanda's security concerns, restoring peace and stability in the Great Lakes Region, and promoting regional economic integration," read part of the statement announcing the Cabinet meeting resolutions.

The statement added that Rwanda remains committed to the implementation of this Agreement, and "looks forward to the conclusion of the Doha talks" between the Congolese government and the AFC/M23 rebels, facilitated by Qatar, with the support of the African Union (AU).

The Washington agreement builds on the Concept of Operations (CONOPS), which laid out ways to address security concerns by Rwanda and DR Congo, especially the neutralisation of the FDLR, a Kinshasa-backed militia founded by remnants of perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.