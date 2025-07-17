Rwanda: Cabinet Ratifies Rwanda-DR Congo Peace Agreement

17 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, July 16, approved the June 27 peace agreement signed in Washington DC between Rwanda and DR Congo.

The US-brokered agreement, signed by Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Olivier Nduhungirehe and his Congolese counterpart Therese Kayikwamba Wagner with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a witness,

ALSO READ: Details of Rwanda-DR Congo peace agreement signed in Washington

"The Agreement represents a significant milestone towards addressing Rwanda's security concerns, restoring peace and stability in the Great Lakes Region, and promoting regional economic integration," read part of the statement announcing the Cabinet meeting resolutions.

The statement added that Rwanda remains committed to the implementation of this Agreement, and "looks forward to the conclusion of the Doha talks" between the Congolese government and the AFC/M23 rebels, facilitated by Qatar, with the support of the African Union (AU).

ALSO READ: UN Security Council welcomes Rwanda-DR Congo peace deal

The Washington agreement builds on the Concept of Operations (CONOPS), which laid out ways to address security concerns by Rwanda and DR Congo, especially the neutralisation of the FDLR, a Kinshasa-backed militia founded by remnants of perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.