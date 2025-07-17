South Africa: Blind Children Study in Crumbling Classrooms As New School Project Stalls

R168-million project in Limpopo was supposed to be completed in June 2024

Construction on a new school for blind learners in Njakanjaka village near Elim has stalled. Workers say the site has been abandoned for months, they haven't been fully paid since and construction materials have been stolen.

The Rivoni School for the Blind was supposed to be completed by June 2024, at a cost of R168-million. The contract was awarded to Clear Choice Builders in 2021, but last year the company was placed in business rescue after completing 90% of the project.

The new school will include classrooms, a hostel, a dining hall, a kitchen, staff housing, and other facilities for learners with visual impairments. Tender documents confirm that it will accommodate about 170 learners. It is unclear why the project is so large and expensive.

Meanwhile, learners are still using old dilapidated prefab structures and mobile toilets. The school is one of only six in Limpopo for blind learners and has maintained a 100% matric pass rate over recent years.

The Independent Development Trust (IDT), which is responsible for the project, said a new sub-contractor was appointed in May 2025 to take over from Clear Choice. Spokesperson Phasha Makgolane said the project will be complete by 10 December 2025.

But when we visited the site earlier this week, no workers were present and the perimeter fence was broken. Workers say they have not been paid since May last year, and construction materials have been stolen.

Makgolane did not say how much has been spent so far or whether the theft of materials is being investigated. He said audits "occasionally" take place but could not confirm whether this project had been audited.

He added that IDT held meetings with workers and subcontractors about unpaid wages. "Workers were asked to submit lists of what they were owed, but this was never provided," he said.

But project steering chairperson Vicky Muvhali says the list was submitted and no payments were made. He said they have recovered 81 stolen zinc sheets and that many people have built their own houses with cement stolen from the site.

In response to follow-up questions, Makgolane said: "Allow us to resolve some of the challenges regarding the project ... At an appropriate time, the IDT will issue a media statement which will be shared with you."

The Limpopo Department of Basic Education spokesperson Mike Maringa referred questions to the IDT.

Co-published with Limpopo Mirror