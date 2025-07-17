Ethiopia: Six IDPs Die of Cholera in Fentale, Oromia, As Humanitarian Crisis Deepens - Zonal Health Official Denies Fatalities

Addis Abeba — Six internally displaced people (IDPs) have died of cholera in Banti and Ilala kebeles of Fentale district, East Shewa Zone of the Oromia region, amid a growing humanitarian crisis. District official blamed the deaths on a critical shortage of clean drinking water and warned of a sharp decline in humanitarian assistance reaching the area. However, zonal officials refuted the casualties while confirming the cholera outbreak in the area with 150 recorded cases.

Mohammed Asabot, Deputy District Administrator and Head of the Agriculture Office in Fentale, told Addis Standard that the six deceased had been residing in Banti and Ilala kebeles after being displaced by a series of earth tremors. He said they fell ill after consuming rainwater collected during the recent rainy season, due to the absence of clean drinking water. Three of the victims were from Banti Kebele, while the remaining three were from Ilala Kebele.

Abebe Mamo, Head of the East Shewa Zone Health Office, denied reports of fatalities linked to a suspected cholera outbreak in the area. However, he confirmed to Addis Standard that local health workers have recorded more than 150 cases of cholera over the past month and says deaths have been reported during the period.

Displaced people continue to face dire living conditions. Jima Fentale, one of the displaced persons currently living in Ilala Kebele, said he and others who fled from the slopes of Mount Fentale are now sheltering along the asphalt road between Metehara and Addis Abeba. He said they are exposed to the scorching sun and nighttime cold, while livestock have died from ashes rising from the mountain. Jima confirmed to Addis Standard that he is aware of the death of two people in his area due to cholera.

According to Mohammed, humanitarian assistance that was previously provided through the Busa Gonofa, the regional relief commission, and other aid organizations has stopped in recent weeks.

In the neighboring Afar region, displaced residents from areas such as Dulecha and Awash Fentale woredas told Addis Standard they are also facing severe challenges due to the absence of humanitarian assistance at displacement sites.

Mohammedawwel Osman, a resident of Dulecha Woreda, said he and others were forced to flee their homes more than six months ago following the seismic activity, but support dwindled around three months ago. "People are suffering from severe shortages of food aid and drinking water," he said.

Mohammedawwel, a father of seven who was displaced from an area near the Kessem Sugar Factory, said the interruption of humanitarian aid has left his family in deep distress. "I'm struggling to feed my children. I haven't returned to my locality because the seismic activity hasn't fully stopped. There is no aid here--this is a crisis," he told Addis Standard.

Another displaced person in Afar, Hassan Kamil Kontie, told Addis Standard that his kebele had already been evacuated due to the ongoing seismic activity. He described how a geyser that previously erupted in the area has since formed a deep, water-filled crater. Hassan added that tremors continue to be felt in the area.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), since the beginning of the seismic activity in late September 2024, more than 90,000 people living along the border of the Afar, Amhara, and Oromia regions have been directly affected. According to WHO, authorities have evacuated over 75,000 people from high-risk areas, with 55,000 relocated in Afar and 20,000 in Oromia relocated in February during the peak of seismic activity.

In March, residents of the Fentale district in the East Shewa zone of the Oromia region told Addis Standard that they have been struggling with a severe drought for over three months, forcing many to leave their homes in search of water and pasture. They said there has been no government intervention to assist them.