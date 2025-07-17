Kenya: Tears, Anger As 12-Year-Old Bridget Njoki Laid to Rest After Police Shooting

Nairobi — Emotions ran high at the burial mass of 12-year-old Bridget Njoki in Kiambu County on Tuesday, as family, friends, and Kenyans from all walks of life gathered to mourn the tragic loss of a young life cut short by police action.

Bridget was fatally shot by a stray bullet on July 7, 2025 during the Saba Saba protests.

According to her family, Bridget was at home in Ndumberi, seated in her family's living room, when a bullet pierced the roof and struck her in the head.

She died shortly after being rushed to hospital.

At the funeral service held at Ndumberi Catholic Church, Bridget's mother gave a tearful tribute, condemning what she described as reckless and excessive force used by police on unarmed civilians.

"All she did was stay home to stay safe," she cried. "Now I am burying my daughter for no reason. We want justice not just for Bridget, but for all children caught in the crossfire."

The incident triggered outrage nationwide, with growing calls for accountability from law enforcement and the government.

Human rights groups, clergy, local leaders, and fellow pupils joined Bridget's family at the burial to demand answers and justice.

Bridget is among nearly 70 people reported to have died in the wave of protests and police crackdowns that marked this year's Saba Saba demonstrations.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has raised alarm over what it terms "a pattern of state violence," calling for independent investigations into all deaths and injuries linked to protest-related police action.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since launched investigations into Bridget's death, with pressure mounting for individual officers to be held personally accountable.

Meanwhile, the family continues to grieve amid promises of justice.