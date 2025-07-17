Malawi Urged to Protect Women's Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights

The Malawi Government has a responsibility to uphold the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women, according to a human rights organization.

The Centre for Solutions Journalism (CSJ) made this observation following reports of numerous post-abortion cases recorded in Machinga's healthcare facilities.

"While it is commendable that the government provides post-abortion care services, more comprehensive measures are necessary," said CSJ Executive Director, Brian Ligomeka.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration stressing that as religious institutions are advocating for abstinence among the youth, the government must enhance access to contraceptives and accelerate the reform of abortion laws.

"We align with the government's stance that no woman or girl should experience suffering or loss due to pregnancy-related complications. To realize this, it's essential for all stakeholders to contribute, particularly by increasing access to contraception and passing the Termination of Pregnancy Bill," Ligomeka added.

His comments came during a weekend training session at Liwonde in Machinga aimed at equipping journalists with skills for reporting on Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) issues. The Centre advocates for a legal framework that ensures safe, accessible, and regulated abortion services in accordance with human rights and public health standards.

Machinga District Post-Abortion Coordinator Jacqueline Kaminyu expressed concern over the high incidence of unintended pregnancies among the youth in the district. She noted that this issue arises largely from limited access to contraception, the absence of comprehensive sexual education, and restrictive national laws.

From January to June of this year alone, Machinga's health facilities provided post-abortion care to 700 women and girls.

The government is committed to its vision that "no woman should suffer or die from complications of abortion in Malawi" by offering post-abortion care across various facilities.

Research conducted in 2015 by the College of Medicine and the Guttmacher Institute indicates that over 141,000 women in Malawi induce abortions each year.