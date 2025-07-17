Africa: Acs2 to Spotlight Africa's Role in Global Climate Solutions

ADDIS ABABA - The Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) will highlight Africa's solutions and unity in tackling global climate challenges for a resilient, sustainable future, the Ministry of Planning and Development announced.

Amid rising global climate challenges, Africa is emerging as a force for solutions. The Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), set for September 8-10, 2025, in Addis Ababa, will showcase the continent's leadership and unity in shaping a resilient, sustainable future.

A forum was held yesterday with representatives of international partner institutions and civil societies regarding the preparation of the Second Africa Climate Summit, which Ethiopia will host in cooperation with the African Union this September.

Planning and Development State Minister Seyoum Mekonnen stated that despite its low contribution to climate change, Africa is grappling with the adverse effects of harsh weather, including droughts, floods, the spread of diseases, wildfires, and others.

Ethiopia has prepared strategies and legal frameworks to build a resilient green economy. He added that the Green Legacy Initiative is a practical program to reverse global climate change threats.

According to him, Ethiopia is making extensive preparations for ACS2, which is expected to host 25,000 delegates for critical dialogue and collaboration.

Africa's response, however, is powerful and forward-looking. Initiatives such as Ethiopia's Green Legacy, which has planted over 40 billion trees since 2019; Kenya's bold goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2030; the Democratic Republic of Congo's conservation efforts; and the Great Green Wall's restoration of millions of hectares exemplify Africa's homegrown climate leadership, according to the State Minister.

The summit aims to address the continent's critical funding gap, estimated at about 3 trillion USD by 2030 to fully realize climate commitments. Current climate finance of about 30 billion USD annually falls far short. Seyoum stated that ACS2 will rally global partners to secure investments, technology transfer, and support for loss and damage.

He added that this pivotal gathering will showcase African innovation, foster regional cooperation, and strengthen Africa's position in international climate negotiations, especially ahead of COP30.

He emphasized that ACS2 embodies hope, resilience, and unity, signaling Africa's unwavering commitment to turning climate challenges into sustainable opportunities for growth, justice, and a greener future.

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 16, July 2025