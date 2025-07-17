Nigeria: Ex-VP Atiku Resigns From PDP

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has officially resigned his membership from the People's Democratic Party (PDP), citing irreconcilable differences and a divergence from the party's founding principles.

In a letter dated July 14, 2025, addressed to the chairman of the PDP, Jada 1 Ward, Jada LGA, Adamawa State, Atiku wrote, "I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect."

Atiku, who served two full terms as Vice President from 1999 to 2007 and was twice the party's presidential candidate of the PDP, described his exit as deeply emotional and regrettable.

"Serving two full terms as Vice President of Nigeria and being a Presidential candidate twice has been one of the most significant chapters of my life. As a founding father of this esteemed Party, it is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision," he stated.

The seasoned politician explained that his resignation stemmed from what he perceived as a fundamental deviation by the PDP from its core values and vision.

"I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the Party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for. It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognizing the irreconcilable differences that have emerged."

Atiku concluded the letter by extending his gratitude to the party for the opportunities and support he received over the years, saying, "I wish the Party and its leadership all the best in the future. Thank you once again for the opportunities and support."

The letter was acknowledged and stamped "Received" by the PDP ward office on July 14, 2025, and signed by a representative identified as Hamman Jada Abubakar.