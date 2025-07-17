Tanzania, UK Agree to Deepen Ties in Health, Investment, Tourism Sectors

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA and the United Kingdom are assessing the current state of bilateral relations in a move to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Said Shaib Mussa, held discussions with the Head of the East Africa Department, Lisa Mackie, at the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Tuesday.

The talks took place at the Ministry's offices in Dar es Salaam, where Ambassador Mussa expressed appreciation to the UK Government for its continued support in strengthening key sectors in Tanzania, including health, education, tourism, climate change mitigation, and the promotion of clean energy in development initiatives.

Ambassador Mussa emphasized Tanzania's commitment to advancing diplomatic and economic relations with the United Kingdom across all areas of mutual interest, grounded in shared values, mutual respect, and cooperation that benefits citizens of both countries.

"I take this opportunity to invite British businesses and investors to visit Tanzania and explore the wide range of trade and investment opportunities available. The Government of Tanzania will continue improving the business and investment climate to attract more investors from the UK for mutual benefit," said Ambassador Mussa.

On her part, Lisa Mackie commended Tanzania for its efforts in maintaining peace and security across Africa, particularly through its participation in peacekeeping missions and diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving regional conflicts. She noted that Tanzania's contributions have played a vital role in promoting stability and unity on the continent.

The discussions form part of ongoing efforts to enhance the long-standing relationship between Tanzania and the United Kingdom, with a focus on fostering economic, social, and political development for the benefit of citizens in both nations.