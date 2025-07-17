South Africa: Former Actress Supports Mkhwanazi Who Exposed Ex-Boyfriend Vusi Matlala

16 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Tebogo Thobejane says her ex-boyfriend Vusi "Cat" Matlala, who she believes planned to kill her, worked with Mchunu to stop political killings investigations.
  • Former actress thanks KZN police commissioner Mkhwanazi for being brave and speaking up when many others stayed quiet.

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane has shown her support for KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, after he made serious claims about Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

During a press conference on Sunday, 6 July 2025, Mkhwanazi said that Mchunu tried to stop investigations into political killings in the province.

Tebogo's support is personal.

She says her ex-boyfriend, Vusi "Cat" Matlala, who she believes planned to have her killed, also worked with Mchunu to stop the task team that was looking into the killings.

On Sunday, 13 July 2024, Tebogo shared an AI-made image of General Mkhwanazi on Instagram.

The image included a Bible verse from Amos 5:24: "Let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream." In her caption, she thanked Mkhwanazi for being brave and speaking up when many others didn't.

She wrote, "Thank you for speaking when so many stayed quiet. For carrying a weight most will never understand. I believe someone will truly stand up for us."

Tebogo also said she will keep supporting Mkhwanazi. She added, "Thank you for believing that mothers can still live for their children, even when life is hard. I don't know you personally, but I see your heart. I will keep praying for your peace, healing, and safety. When one of us stands, we all begin to rise."

