Rwanda: Nduhungirehe Delivers Kagame's Message to Chadian President

16 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Foreign affairs minister Olivier Nduhungirehe visited Chad on Wednesday, July 16, and met with Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, delivering to him a message from President Paul Kagame.

ALSO READ: Kagame, Chadian President discuss strengthening bilateral relations

The meeting took place at the Chadian Presidential Palace in N'Djamena.

In 2022, Déby, then Chairman of Chad's Transitional Military Council, paid a two-day state visit to Rwanda. During the visit, he met with President Kagame for bilateral talks and witnessed the signing of a General Cooperation Agreement aimed at strengthening collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.