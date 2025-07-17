Rwanda: Nduhungirehe Delivers Kagame's Message to Chadian President

Foreign affairs minister Olivier Nduhungirehe visited Chad on Wednesday, July 16, and met with Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, delivering to him a message from President Paul Kagame.

The meeting took place at the Chadian Presidential Palace in N'Djamena.

In 2022, Déby, then Chairman of Chad's Transitional Military Council, paid a two-day state visit to Rwanda. During the visit, he met with President Kagame for bilateral talks and witnessed the signing of a General Cooperation Agreement aimed at strengthening collaboration in areas of mutual interest.