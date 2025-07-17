South Africa: FlySafair Wage Dispute Could Disrupt Travel - South African News Briefs - July 17, 2025

17 July 2025
FlySafair Wage Dispute Could Disrupt Travel

FlySafair customers may need to consider alternative travel plans as wage negotiations between the airline and the union Solidarity have reached a stalemate, reports EWN. The air passenger carrier unsuccessfully proposed a 5.7% salary increase. FlySafair pilots are demanding a 10.5% salary increase for the 2025/2026 financial year, a 4.5% increase in the consumer price inflation for 2026/2027 and 4% increase for 2027/2028. Disputes over changes to the rostering system and the handling of off and leave days have also contributed to tensions. The parties will meet with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to finalise picketing rules, after which Solidarity could issue a formal strike notice.

Train Fares Up from August After Decade

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has announced fare increases for the first time in 10 years, effective from the beginning of August, reports EWN. Single tickets will rise by R2.50 and return tickets by R5.50 to R6. PRASA says the increase is necessary to fund critical operational needs, including energy and maintenance costs, as well as to improve security at stations and on trains through staffing and technology upgrades.  This comes as the rail agency has faced much public criticism from political parties about a slew of corruption allegations.

Cold Front To Hit Western Cape

A cold front is expected to hit parts of the Western Cape, with the South African Weather Service issuing a Level 2 warning for damaging waves, reports EWN. Coastal areas from Saldanha Bay to Plettenberg Bay will be most affected, with strong south-westerly winds and high waves posing a risk to residents and small vessels. Forecaster Henning Grobler said that sea conditions could make navigation difficult and increase the risk of capsizing. The rough seas are expected to spread to Alexander Bay by Friday afternoon and into the evening.

