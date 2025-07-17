Uganda: NRM Heads Into High-Stakes Primaries Amid Tight Security and Tensions

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party holds its internal elections today to select flag bearers ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The high-stakes primaries will see more than 2,700 aspirants--including cabinet ministers and sitting Members of Parliament--compete for the party's endorsement. Voting will take place in 353 direct constituency seats and 146 district woman MP seats, spread across over 72,000 villages countrywide.

Polling will begin at 10am in all districts except those in the Karamoja sub-region. The process will commence with village assemblies, followed by queuing behind candidates or their agents at midday. According to the NRM Electoral Commission, all voting should be completed by 2pm when counting will begin.

NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Tanga Odoi said on Tuesday that the early cut-off time is meant to prevent voters from hopping from one village to another to vote multiple times.

"We warn that there will be tough action against any form of malpractice, including the cancellation of results," Odoi said on Wednesday. "We are using a new register, and every voter must be listed in it. We have set up security to arrest anyone found using a fake register."

He revealed that the commission had received reports of forged registers in Ntungamo, Nakaseke, and Rubanda districts, adding that security agencies were actively investigating the matter.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong also stressed the importance of adhering to the official voter register.

"Only members in the village register will be allowed to vote," Todwong emphasized on Tuesday. "If you are a candidate, don't fail and claim it was due to lack of a register. All villages will have their registers by Thursday morning, and only these will be used."

He added that the party's register books were already being dispatched to the districts, and would be delivered to the sub-counties and, ultimately, the villages.

Violence Casts a Shadow

The primaries are taking place amid rising tensions and reports of election-related violence in several districts. At least five people have been killed and dozens injured in clashes in Ssembabule, Budaka, Mbale, and Isingiro. Several vehicles have also been vandalized.

In response, police have divided the country into nine security zones, each under the command of a senior officer. The Uganda Police Force will coordinate with sister security agencies, including the UPDF and intelligence organs, to maintain order throughout the process.

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke warned that disruptive behavior would not be tolerated.

"Candidates moving with large groups, hiring goons, or carrying firearms to tally centres will not be allowed," Rusoke said. "The IGP has instructed commanders to enforce the law and assured them of full protection. Only four people will be allowed to accompany a candidate to the tally centre."

He added that attempts to overwhelm the process with crowds or intimidate officials would be dealt with firmly.

"There's a tendency for people to think they can commit offences during elections and then return to normal life afterward. That won't happen. You will account for your actions--no matter when they occurred," Rusoke warned.

As voting begins, all eyes are on how the NRM will manage this critical internal exercise, especially in districts with a history of violence or allegations of rigging. The outcome of these primaries will shape not only the party's electoral slate but also the political landscape heading into the 2026 general elections.