South African Rights Groups Unite to Condemn Operation Dudula's Intimidation of SERI

A group of immigrant women were told by Operation Dudula members to stand to one side when trying to get their children vaccinated at Jeppe Clinic.

press release

Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia stands in solidarity with the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI), together with Abahlali baseMjondolo, the Inner City Federation, and the South African Informal Traders Forum. We are all organisations that were part of the legal action brought against Operation Dudula and the SAPS and DHA were also cited in our legal Action.

We are united in a global struggle against xenophobia, a fight to dismantle the systemic discrimination, hatred, and violence inflicted on people because of their nationality, ethnicity, or perceived foreignness. Xenophobia is not only driven by fear and prejudice, it is a direct assault on human dignity and the universal rights enshrined in our Constitution.

We unequivocally condemn the march by Operation Dudula to the offices of SERI. This is an act of intimidation. Targeting organisations that defend the rights and dignity of the poor, the displaced, and the undocumented is a direct attack on the principles of democracy and social justice.

Operation Dudula is a threat, not only to migrants, but to all who believe in freedom, equality, and constitutionalism. Its actions rely on and reinforce a system of violence, exclusion, and scapegoating reminiscent of apartheid. It seeks power by turning communities against each other and by dehumanising the most vulnerable.

In doing so, it props up the very foundations of capitalism, which thrives on systemic exploitation and inequality. The excessive profiteering of this economic system is sustained by discrimination based on race, gender, and nationality, a strategy that keeps the working class divided and disposable.

We will not be silent. We will not stand by.

We will resist, in solidarity, in struggle, and in defence of the human rights of all who live in South Africa.