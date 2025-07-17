Zimbabwe: Government to Set Caps On Private Healthcare Fees, Mandates Emergency Treatment Access

GOVERNMENT has announced that fees at private health institutions will be subject to prescribed maximum limits and percentage increases, unless specifically approved by the Minister responsible for health.

Presenting the Bill during its second reading in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi said the legislation seeks to align the Medical Services Act with the fundamental principles enshrined in the Constitution.

"This Bill, Mr Speaker Sir, is a testament of our commitment to ensuring that every citizen and permanent resident of our nation has access to essential health services.

"The memorandum accompanying this Bill clearly outlines its primary objective, that is to uphold constitutional rights related to health and these rights are clearly stipulated in the Constitution," said Ziyambi.

A key provision of the Bill, Clause 9, proposes amendments concerning fees and charges at private health institutions.

Ziyambi revealed that under the new amendments, no private hospital authority may impose fees exceeding prescribed amounts or increase fees beyond prescribed percentages without the Minister's approval.

"Subsection 1 stated that no responsible authority at a private hospital should impose fees above a prescribed amount or increase them by more than a prescribed percentage except with the approval of the Minister," he said.

"It also included a proviso that paragraph A, imposing fees above a prescribed amount, would not apply to fees already being charged immediately before a fixed date.

"The amendment in this Bill repeals this provision. Fees and charges at private health institutions, regardless of when they were first introduced, will be subject to the prescribed maximums and percentage increases unless specifically approved by the Minister. This change ensures greater oversight and control over the cost of private healthcare, aiming to protect patients from exorbitant charges," said Ziyambi further.

The proposed law will likely impact the operations of private medical facilities, which have assisted in alleviating the burden being suffered by Public facilities.

As public hospitals are in dire straits, citizens are left at the mercy of private institutions which are better equipped to cater for sick patients.

Clause 10 of the bill further empowers the Minister to enact regulations relating to healthcare for children, persons with chronic illnesses, liberation war veterans, and persons with disabilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It also provides for the establishment of healthcare packages at various service levels and the creation of a National Consultative Health Forum to facilitate public consultation.

Other significant provisions include Clause 7, which broadens grounds for non-discrimination in healthcare, aligning with Section 56(3) of the Constitution, thereby reinforcing the Government's commitment to inclusive healthcare for all.

Ziyambi said the new Section 12(a), introduced by Clause 8, which prohibits private health institutions from refusing emergency medical treatment is of utmost importance.

"Perhaps, Mr. Speaker, one of the most impactful provisions is the new Section 12(a), inserted by Clause 8, which prohibits the refusal of emergency medical treatment by private health institutions, aligning with Section 76, Subsection 3 of the Constitution.

"This mandates private institutions to admit patients suffering from life-threatening conditions for a period of not less than 48 hours for stabilisation, even if they cannot afford treatment. This is a lifeline for many and the Bill also allows for agreements between the Minister and private institutions for cost recovery," he said.