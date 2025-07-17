Somalia: Puntland State of Somalia Reaffirms Unity Amid SSC-Khatumo Autonomy Efforts

Garowe, Somalia — The Puntland regional government has reiterated its commitment to unity and constitutional order, amid renewed calls by the Dhulbahante clan for local self-administration following last year's declaration in Lasanod.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Democratization of Puntland expressed support for the February 6, 2023 resolution by Dhulbahante elders in Lasanod, which asserted the clan's desire for self-determination. The ministry acknowledged the clan's major role in the August 25, 2023 takeover of Laascaanood and surrounding areas from Somaliland control.

While Puntland welcomed the Dhulbahante's efforts and encouraged intra-clan consultations, the ministry noted that proposed political changes must follow legal and constitutional procedures agreed upon by all communities that formed Puntland's administration in 1998.

"The people of Sool and Cayn have been integral to Puntland's formation and remain part of the state under Article 7 and Article 138 of the Puntland Constitution," the ministry said.

The government warned that no sub-region or clan within Puntland can unilaterally establish a separate administration without broad-based consultation and legal process.

The ministry also strongly condemned what it described as "blatant interference" by the Federal Government of Somalia in Puntland's internal security affairs, accusing Mogadishu of attempting to destabilize the region and undermine its counter-terrorism efforts against Islamic State and al-Shabaab militants.

"Puntland calls on its citizens to uphold unity, defend the peace, and protect the integrity of our regional state," the statement concluded.

The latest remarks underscore growing political tensions between Puntland and federal authorities, as well as divisions within Somali regions over autonomy and governance frameworks.