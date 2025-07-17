Somalia Interior Minister Hosts Traditional Leaders From Somali Region in Ethiopia

Lasanod, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation, Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh, on Wednesday evening hosted a reconciliation dinner in Lasanod for a delegation of traditional elders from Ethiopia's Somali Region, who are visiting SSC-Khaatumo to support ongoing peace efforts.

The minister, who is on an official visit to the region, expressed his gratitude to the elders' committee led by Garaad Kulmiye Garaad Mohamed Garaad Wiilwaal for their role in promoting peace and reconciliation in the conflict-affected area.

"This visit by our brothers from the Somali Region is a strong message of unity and solidarity," Hosh said, calling for continued cooperation among Somali communities across borders.

The dinner was also attended by prominent SSC traditional leaders, including Garaad Abdirisaaq Garaad Soofe and Garaad Jama Garaad Ismail, alongside other local and federal officials.

The visit by the elders' delegation is seen as a significant gesture of cross-border support, aimed at fostering dialogue and stability in a region that has experienced intermittent tensions.

The Somali federal government has been intensifying efforts to support peace in SSC-Khaatumo, amid complex clan dynamics and calls for greater autonomy from Somaliland authorities.