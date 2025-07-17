Tunisia: UK's Hamish Falconer Reaffirms Strong Bilateral Relations During Official Visit to Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunis, July 16 (TAP/ Ahmed Gaddeh)- UK Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan Hamish Falconer, on Wednesday, expressed the UK's firm commitment to scaling up cooperation with Tunisia during his official visit to Tunisia, where he co-chaired the third UK-Tunisia Association Council alongside Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Mohamed Ben Ayed.

"This is a chance for our two governments to discuss areas of priority, including trade, renewable energy, security cooperation, education, migration, and human rights," Falconer told TAP during an exclusive interview.

He also held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti, during which he stated that they had reaffirmed the importance of the relationship between the two countries and their shared commitment to regional stability.

Falconer said that this is his second visit to the country, following a first deployment in 2015 after the Sousse terrorist attack.

"I was deployed as an official working for the UK Government in 2015 as part of a Rapid Deployment Team supporting families after the tragic Sousse terror attack," he recalled, adding: "Ten years on, I am delighted to see such impressive progress by the Tunisian Government on countering terrorism."

The British Minister commended the robust security cooperation between the two countries over the past decade.

"The UK is proud of its longstanding counter-terrorism cooperation with Tunisia," he affirmed, noting that joint efforts to enhance security at airports, tourist resorts and cultural sites have helped Tunisia emerge as a safer destination. This progress, he said, is directly contributing to Tunisia's growing tourism sector.

"Tunisia's hard work is enabling the increase of tourist numbers year on year and direct flights from the UK to Tunisia are growing too," he underlined, specifying that UK visitors to Tunisia had surged by 68% last year, with forecasts predicting arrivals could reach 400,000 in 2025.

On the economic front, Falconer pointed out that boosting bilateral trade remains a top priority for both governments.

"Enhancing bilateral trade and boosting mutual economic growth continues to be at the top of our shared priorities," he said, mentioning tthe inaugural Trade and Investment Subcommittee held last week as proof of this commitment.

He underlined the tangible progress on reviewing agriculture tariffs between the two countries, as discussions "focused on a limited number of priority products for both sides, including Olive Oil from the Tunisian side and Cheeses from the British side, recognising the importance of these to our respective producers."

UK officials, he confirmed, are working closely with their Tunisian counterparts to reach "a swift and mutually beneficial conclusion."

Since the entry into force of the UK-Tunisia Association Agreement in 2021, bilateral trade has reached £753 million, underscoring the strength of economic ties.

Minister Falconer's visit, marked by high-level meetings and strategic discussions, reaffirmed both countries' determination to strengthen cooperation across key sectors, from security to trade, in a shared pursuit of prosperity and regional stability.

Discussions during the UK-Tunisia Association Council addressed expanding cooperation in renewable energy and digital technologies, with both sides welcoming advances in sectors such as clean energy, startups, and food industries, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad on Tuesday evening.

Falconer hailed the historic relations between the UK and Tunisia, describing the country as "a trusted and valued partner" and a pillar of stability in a challenging region, the same source reads.

Edited by Ben D'haou Nejiba