South Africa: MK Supporters March in Eastern Cape for Mkhwanazi

16 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • MK supporters marched to the Eastern Cape police headquarters in Zwelitsha to show support for Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's stand against political interference.
  • A similar protest in Gauteng drew only 300 people, raising questions about the MK Party's strength outside KwaZulu-Natal.

Supporters of the MK Party took to the streets of Qonce in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday as part of a national campaign to back KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The group marched from Victoria Mxenge Grounds to the provincial police headquarters in Zwelitsha, where they handed over a petition. Their banners called for action against those accused of sabotaging efforts to investigate political killings.

While Wednesday's protest in Qonce was calm and focused, the turnout was relatively small. Still, the party said it was an important step in a bigger campaign.

The protest followed Mkhwanazi's public statement last week, accusing Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering in sensitive investigations and disbanding a key task team. That team had been investigating the killings of whistleblowers and councillors in KwaZulu-Natal.

MK Party Buffalo City Metro coordinator Mzwandile Vaaiboom praised Mkhwanazi's courage and urged other police officers to follow his example. He said police are fully capable of investigating political killings, and called the newly announced commission of inquiry a waste of time and money.

"When a case is opened and something else is done on the side without extra resources, it becomes a problem," said Vaaiboom.

Last week the MK Party laid criminal charges against Mchunu and Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya. On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave and appointed Professor Firoz Cachalia as acting minister. He also launched a judicial inquiry, headed by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

But the challenge of building momentum outside KwaZulu-Natal remains clear. On Tuesday, the MK Party's march in Johannesburg, sold as a shutdown protest, attracted just 300 people. That protest was expected to be a major show of strength ahead of Friday's planned march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, but instead showed the party's struggle to establish itself in provinces like Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

Pictured above: KZN Provincial Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Image source: File

This article has been updated.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.