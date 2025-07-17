Namibia: Hengari Claims N$220,000 'Bribe Money' Was for Farm Operations

FORMER minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform Mac Hengari claims the N$220 000 found in his possession during his arrest was for farm expenses - not a bribe.

He says the money was withdrawn from his bank account for this purpose the day before his arrest.

The farm he is referring to is farm Frankenhof #4, a 7 000-hectare property valued at N$20 million between Okahandja and Windhoek.

Hengari made this statement during his bail hearing before magistrate Monica Andjaba in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday.

The state alleges that N$220 200 was given to the complainant on 26 April as an inducement for her to withdraw her rape charge against Hengari.

"You must remember that it was the 25th (of April) and you have things to buy for the farm and you have farmworkers to be paid," he said during his testimony.

Hengari and his co-accused have been in police custody since their arrest in Windhoek on 26 April.

The identity of the co-accused cannot be disclosed, as he is related to Hengari's alleged rape victim.

The two face charges of gratification, incitement to commit the offence of compounding, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The former minister intends not to plead guilty to the charge of corruptly giving gratification and incitement to commit the offence of compounding, which involves unlawfully withdrawing a criminal case in exchange for payment.

Hengari is represented by defence lawyer Mekumbu Tjiteere, while prosecutor Andrie Rickerts appeared for the state.

He also claimed yesterday that the victim allegedly conspired with police officers to set him a trap and have him arrested.

He further testified that he had returned to Windhoek to attend a scheduled meeting with his co-accused, who had flown in from Germany to resolve the dispute with the victim and her lawyer, Elia Shikongo.

Hengari said he told his co-accused that he could not have raped the complainant in 2019, as he was in the United Kingdom at the time, completing his doctoral thesis.

He said he believed the victim was afraid he would retaliate by opening a defamation case against her.

The planned meeting at Shikongo's law firm never took place, as Hengari claimed he was instead lured to Francesco Restaurant under the pretense of meeting with his co-accused and the victim.

He also testified that he gave the victim and her companion N$200 for transport fees to the intended meeting.

This was when he was arrested by police investigator Vaino Werner.

"I don't know why the state is conflating the amount to N$220 200. These are two separate sets of money," he said.

Hengari yesterday alleged that the setup followed his refusal to comply with what he called an extortion attempt by the complainant, who allegedly demanded a N$10 000 settlement agreement.

"I told her there can be no settlement agreement between me and her, because this is a criminal case since you claimed that I raped you while you were a minor," he said.

Hengari further claimed the victim also wanted him to make the docket disappear.

'TOO OLD TO FLEE'

The former minister yesterday claimed he is too old to flee the country and start a new life elsewhere.

"I'm turning 60 in October, and I have no intention of absconding or starting new companies," he said.

Hengari testified that he has an investment in Sancom Investment, valued at N$1.6 million.

He also holds shares in Hengari Capital and Anirep Plant, and serves as a trustee in several businesses, including Aquaculture Africa, Anirep, and Tsumkwe Gam Investment.

The co-accused's defence lawyer, Nafimane Halweendo, was recently appointed and he said he would review Hengari's testimony to determine whether it aligns with his client's version of events.

Andjaba postponed the matter to 21 June.