Namibia: Namra Recovers N$2.3 Million in Three Months Through Whistle-Blower Reports

17 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra) recovered N$2.3 million from April to June, following 37 reports submitted through its whistle-blower hotline.

"A total of N$15 million in assessments was raised during the period, bringing overall recoveries since the hotline's inception to N$5.7 million," Namra spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu says.

He says 54.05% of the reports involved tax evasion, followed by fraud-related cases at 13.51%.

Meanwhile, complaints linked to unfair business practices and alleged corruption or bribery each accounted for 8.11%, while 5.41% were related to general compliance issues.

"Reports concerning general assistance, unethical behaviour, financial irregularities, and suspicious employment credentials each made up 2.70% of the total," he says.

The whistle-blower hotline continues to be an effective tool for building a culture of integrity and public trust since its inception.

"During this period, we received several tip-off reports across different channels, showing that the public is actively participating in the fight against tax and customs and excise-related misconduct," Shidhudhu says.

He says each report received plays a crucial role in supporting the agency's efforts to detect, prevent, and respond to unethical behaviour.

This development comes as Namra intensifies its efforts to combat tax evasion and financial misconduct through its whistle-blowing hotline, launched in May 2023.

