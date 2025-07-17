Liberia: Ivanhoe Atlantic Meets With Prime Minister of Guinea

The President and CEO of Ivanhoe Atlantic, Ms. Bronwyn Barnes has briefed the Prime Minister of Guinea, His Excellency Amadou Oury Bah, on the recently signed Concession and Access Agreement with Liberia. The meeting was attended by the Country Manager of Ivanhoe Atlantic for Guinea, Mr. Oumar Sylla and the Presidential Mining Advisor, Alhousseine Kaba.

Discussions centered around the planned Liberty Corridor connecting Liberia and Guinea and the Lola Green Steel Processing Hub planned for Guinea.

In 2019, Guinea and Liberia entered into a Bilateral Implementation Agreement that was ratified by the Legislative and Parliamentary bodies of both countries. The recently executed Agreement with Ivanhoe Atlantic is a requirement of that Bilateral Agreement. The President of Liberia, His Excellency President Boakai, is expected to forward the Ivanhoe Agreement to the Legislature for commencement of ratification proceedings. The Agreement with Ivanhoe Atlantic has received full support from the United States Government.