Liberia: Ivanhoe Atlantic Meets With Prime Minister of Guinea

15 July 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The President and CEO of Ivanhoe Atlantic, Ms. Bronwyn Barnes has briefed the Prime Minister of Guinea, His Excellency Amadou Oury Bah, on the recently signed Concession and Access Agreement with Liberia. The meeting was attended by the Country Manager of Ivanhoe Atlantic for Guinea, Mr. Oumar Sylla and the Presidential Mining Advisor, Alhousseine Kaba.

Discussions centered around the planned Liberty Corridor connecting Liberia and Guinea and the Lola Green Steel Processing Hub planned for Guinea.

In 2019, Guinea and Liberia entered into a Bilateral Implementation Agreement that was ratified by the Legislative and Parliamentary bodies of both countries. The recently executed Agreement with Ivanhoe Atlantic is a requirement of that Bilateral Agreement. The President of Liberia, His Excellency President Boakai, is expected to forward the Ivanhoe Agreement to the Legislature for commencement of ratification proceedings. The Agreement with Ivanhoe Atlantic has received full support from the United States Government.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.