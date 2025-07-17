Uganda: Tension Builds in Luwero As NRM Primaries Attract Strong Line-Up of Aspirants

As the National Resistance Movement (NRM) gears up for its internal primaries, political temperatures are rising across Luwero District's three constituencies Katikamu North, Katikamu South, and Bamunanika with a total of 13 aspirants vying for parliamentary seats and 4 competing in the Woman MP race.

In Katikamu North, three formidable candidates are battling for the NRM flag.

They include Central Executive Committee (CEC) member Gaddafi Nassur, former Luwero District LC5 Chairperson Ronald Ndawuwla, and Paul Bukenya.

The contest is expected to be tight, with each candidate boasting strong grassroots mobilization networks.

Katikamu South, however, stands out as the most chaotic and hotly contested constituency, attracting four aspirants: Marvin Mugisha, Patricia Magara, Abubaker Kalume, and Sulait Nsubuga.

Tensions have already surfaced in the area, with reports of confrontations and internal disputes. Despite this, the district NRM Electoral Commission is assuring the public of order and transparency in the primaries.

In Bamunanika County, three aspirants are also in the race: Elizabeth Salabwa, Robert Kiyini, and Ndawuwla Sekyanzi Ali, who previously served as Member of Parliament for the same constituency.

His return to the ballot has stirred fresh debates about leadership experience versus new energy.

For the Luwero District Woman MP seat, four women have expressed interest in the NRM ticket: Cissy Mulondo, Agnes Kirabo, Faridah Nakalawa, and Jackline Suubi. The race is considered competitive, with each candidate championing key issues affecting women and youth in the district.

NRM District Registrar Osuman Lubega Basajjanakku has confirmed the party's readiness to conduct free and fair elections across all constituencies.

He urged candidates to remain peaceful and patient during the process.

"We are fully prepared and committed to ensuring a credible election," said Lubega. "Our hope is that Luwero will produce competent flag bearers who can help us reclaim the district from the opposition."

In the 2021 general elections, the National Unity Platform (NUP) made significant gains in Luwero, wresting key parliamentary seats from the ruling NRM. Lubega now calls upon voters to reflect carefully on their choices.

"This is a critical moment for Luwero. We need leaders who will deliver and represent the interests of the people. Let voters choose wisely," he added.

As the primaries approach, all eyes remain on Luwero a district that has long been seen as a political barometer for Uganda's