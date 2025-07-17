Tunisia: Head of State Orders Thorough Review of Role of Social Security Funds

17 July 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, July 17 — President Kaïs Saïed on Wednesday instructed Social Affairs Minister, Issam Lahmar, to undertake a thorough reform of the social security funds to help restore their financial balance and enable them to fully carry out their mission.

During a meeting held at Carthage Palace, the President emphasized the importance of continuing efforts in the social domain with the aim of building a true social state, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

He also urged a reconsideration of certain commonly used terms and concepts, affirming that "social support is neither a favor nor an act of charity, but a legitimate right that calls for fresh thinking and innovative approaches."

