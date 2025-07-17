Uganda: Entebbe Airport Records 213,217 Passengers in June

Entebbe International Airport recorded a total of 213,217 international passengers, comprising106,583 arrivals and 106,634 departures in the month of June, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has said.

"This translates to an average of 7,107 arrivals and departures per day, the second highest to be recorded in a single month after the daily average of 7,171 recorded in December 2024," UCAA said in a statement.

Earlier in May 2025, Entebbe International Airport recorded 97,568 arriving passengers and 100,484 departing passengers, a total of 198,052 in that month.

According to the air transport regulator, Hijja returnees, tourism promotion, expansion of Uganda Airlines routes business and a number of conferences, among others contributes to these huge numbers.

Uganda Airlines expanded its route network including direct flights between Entebbe and key international hubs such as Mumbai, Lagos, Abuja, and London Gatwick.

On the other side, in June, Uganda remained a hub for high-level regional and international meetings, including ongoing preparations for CHAN and AFCON, the African Judges Forum.

"Entebbe International Airport has grown in prominence as a gateway for business and trade-related travel across the East and Central African region, fueled by stable flight schedules and improved passenger services," UCAA said.

Cargo

According to UCAA, the airport also recorded 6,293 metric tonnes of cargo, with 4,332 metric tonnes being for exports and 1,961 metric tonnes being for imports.

The airport transport regulator attributed the growth in exports, largely to the rising demand for agricultural products, including fruits, fish, fish maws, and gold, which are increasingly being shipped through Entebbe Airport. due to efficient processing and handling services.

"On the imports side, the availability of direct cargo space on Uganda Airlines and other carriers has allowed the business community to benefit from lower transportation costs, with goods arriving faster and more affordably," UCAA said.