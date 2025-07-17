Nigeria: Atiku's PDP Resignation Letter Leaked By 'Rogue Elements' - Spokesman

Paul Ibe, media adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has said the resignation letter of his principal from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not intended for public release but was deliberately leaked by political opponents.

Speaking on Arise News on Wednesday night, Ibe stated that the letter, dated July 14, 2025, was shared by individuals within the PDP and their allies in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to undermine Atiku's political standing.

He added that the leak, which came just a day after the funeral of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was deliberately timed to stir controversy and divert national attention.

He said, "We're here because people who never wished His Excellency Atiku Abubakar well leaked a communication of his. Yes, it was leaked.

"It is the handiwork of rogue elements in the PDP working in cahoots with APC members," Ibe alleged.

"Those who claim to know why he resigned, are they clairvoyants? I would rather say we speak on something else and not this particular issue, considering the fact that the nation is still in mourning and the memories of the late President, Muhammadu Buhari, who was just interred yesterday, are still fresh," he said.

Recall that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had criticised Atiku for making the resignation public during a national mourning period, describing the move as insensitive.

Keyamo also faulted Atiku for using a letterhead bearing the Nigerian coat of arms, arguing that the former vice president is no longer a government official and should not present correspondence in that manner.

Reacting to Keyamo's comments, Ibe took a swipe at the minister, urging him to focus on resolving the critical challenges in Nigeria's aviation sector rather than politicising a private letter that was never intended for public release.

"It's unfortunate that the Minister of Aviation, who rather should be concerned with serious issues of aviation matters and there are plenty of them, like runways and better infrastructure, jumped into this fray as though knowing what caused an accident even before investigation," Ibe said.

Atiku, in a letter dated July 14, 2025, resigned from the PDP, citing irreconcilable differences and disappointment with the party's deviation from its founding principles.