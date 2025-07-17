Africa: 6th African Philanthropy Conference to Advance Sustainable Financing for the Majority World

The 6th African Philanthropy Conference (6th APC) will take place from Sunday 27 July to Thursday 31 July 2025 at the American University in Cairo (AUC), Egypt, under the theme “Sustainable Financing for Development in the Majority World.” This year’s convening hosted by the John D. Gerhart Center for Philanthropy, Civic Engagement, and Responsible Business at the Onsi Sawiris School of Business at AUC, comes at a time of increased urgency for African-led funding models, as traditional aid flows become increasingly unpredictable and susceptible to geopolitical shifts amid global economic instability and shifting donor priorities.

The APC continues to serve as a platform for progressive dialogue, learning, and collaboration among practitioners, academics, civil society actors, funders, and public sector leaders in the philanthropic ecosystem. The 6th edition builds on the legacy of previous gatherings to explore how Africa can lead its own development financing future —a future that is inclusive, resilient, decolonised, and rooted in Indigenous knowledge and values.

Delegates will engage with a programme built around critical subthemes such as:

Decolonised funding structures

Ethical and transparent financing practices

Gender-responsive financing for development

Diaspora and remittance-based models

Decentralised finance (DeFi) and community trust funds

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics

Financing for public health, education, and knowledge capital

The programme will feature panel discussions, plenary sessions, collaborative workshops, exhibitions, and community engagement activities. The conference will also host academic sessions on African Philanthropy, and the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award which honours individuals who have made exceptional contributions to African philanthropy. Past recipients include Akwasi Aidoo, Graça Machel, Gerry Salole and Tade Aina.

“The African Philanthropy Conference is a collective response to Africa’s economic and social challenges especially under the current political moment,” said Prof Bhekinkosi Moyo, Director of the Centre on African Philanthropy and Social Investment (CAPSI) and Chair of the APC. “This year’s convening will move us closer to financing systems that reflect our priorities, values, and realities.”

The APC was conceptualised in 2018 as a pan-African convening space to reimagine the role of philanthropy in Africa and to challenge dependency on externally driven models. Since its inception in 2019, the APC has grown in reach, relevance, and influence, attracting participants from across Africa and the Majority World.

The conference will be hosted by the John D. Gerhart Center for Philanthropy, Civic Engagement, and Responsible Business at the Onsi Sawiris School of Business at AUC as part of a strategic effort to increase engagement in North Africa and Arabic-speaking regions and ensure a continent wide conversation. Established in 2006, the Gerhart Center advances AUC’s mission by promoting social responsibility, active citizenship, and a culture of philanthropy, civic engagement, and responsible business across the Arab region. Located in Egypt, AUC is a leading higher education institution, shaping the intellectual, social, and cultural life of the Arab world.

While places are limited, there is still time to book. For more information and to book, visit: www.africanphilanthropyconference.com

The 6th APC is co-convened by the following partners:

The Africa Philanthropy Forum (APF)

The African Philanthropy Network (APN)

The Centre on African Philanthropy and Social Investment (CAPSI)

The East Africa Philanthropy Network (EAPN)

The Southern Africa Trust

TrustAfrica

APC local partners include:

Sawiris Foundation

Arab Foundations Forum

Waqfeyat Misr

The 6th APC is hosted by: John D. Gerhart Center for Philanthropy, Civic Engagement, and Responsible Business at the Onsi Sawiris School of Business at AUC

About the African Philanthropy Conference

First hosted in 2019, the African Philanthropy Conference has emerged as a flagship platform shaping the evolution of the philanthropy ecosystem in Africa. The conference brings together diverse voices to share experiences, deepen knowledge, and chart the future of African development through African-led giving and investment models.

Contact :

Abdarahmane Wone

Communication Officer, TrustAfrica

+221 77 9538466

wone@trustAfrica.org