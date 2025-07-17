Mauritius: Newenlrogers Lists On Mauritius Exchange After Major Restructuring

TLDR

The Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM) welcomed NewENLRogers Limited (Ticker: ERL) as a listed company on July 9, 2025

The transaction, approved by the Supreme Court on June 27, involved a partial demerger of ENL Limited

The new entity consolidates key assets and holdings from both ENL and Rogers

The Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM) welcomed NewENLRogers Limited (Ticker: ERL) as a listed company on July 9, 2025, following a major restructuring led by ENL Limited and Rogers and Co. Limited.

The transaction, approved by the Supreme Court on June 27, involved a partial demerger of ENL Limited, which transferred investments and liabilities--including listed bonds--to NewENLRogers. The new entity consolidates key assets and holdings from both ENL and Rogers.

ENL shareholders received 367.4 million ordinary shares and 700 million restricted redeemable shares in NewENLRogers on a 1:1 basis. NewENLRogers also acquired a 40% controlling stake in Rogers through the issuance of over 114 million new shares. As a result, Rogers was delisted from the SEM on July 8. ENL remains listed, with its share price adjusted as of July 1.

The reorganisation included cross-distributions of ENL shares among Rogers, NewENLRogers, and their shareholders, as part of the transfer of Rogers Corporate Services Ltd.

Key Takeaways

NewENLRogers' listing introduces one of Mauritius's most diversified groups to the public market, spanning real estate, commerce, logistics, hospitality, and financial services. The restructuring simplifies complex cross-holdings between ENL and Rogers, offering shareholders clearer governance structures and more transparent valuations across business lines. By separating strategic paths for ENL and NewENLRogers, the move enhances investor visibility and may unlock long-term value. With Rogers delisted and absorbed, investors can now monitor the performance of each group independently. The listing also strengthens the SEM's position as a platform for sophisticated corporate restructurings, while reinforcing Mauritius's ambition to remain a competitive hub for regional investment and capital markets activity.