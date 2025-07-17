Malawi Stock Market Up 112 Percent This Year On Banking Stocks Rally

17 July 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

  • The Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) gained 13.12% in Q2 2025, pushing its year-to-date return to 111.66% as of July 17
  • The Malawi All Share Index (MASI) closed June at 329,922.87 points, up from 291,644.54 in April
  • Banking stocks have become a key driver of the rally, with NBS Bank and Standard Bank Malawi among the top performers

The Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) gained 13.12% in Q2 2025, pushing its year-to-date return to 111.66% as of July 17. The Malawi All Share Index (MASI) closed June at 329,922.87 points, up from 291,644.54 in April.

The MSE is emerging as one of Africa's top-performing equity markets in 2025, driven by renewed investor confidence and strong earnings expectations in the banking sector. Analysts credit the rally to anticipated half-year results and increasing retail participation.

Banking stocks have become a key driver of the rally, with NBS Bank and Standard Bank Malawi among the top performers. TNM's capital raise also boosted market liquidity and sentiment.

Key Takeaways

Malawi's exchange, often overlooked in regional investor conversations, is drawing more attention due to sustained double-digit returns and broad-based price increases. If corporate earnings in H2 match expectations, the MSE could close the year with one of the continent's highest equity returns, underscoring a shifting narrative toward smaller frontier markets delivering strong relative performance amid global volatility.

