South Africa: Madluphuthu Dies After Struggling to Breathe At Home

Friends, family and fans are mourning Oscar Mgudlwa, known as Madluphuthu, who died on Wednesday after struggling to breathe.

His best friend Sunnyboy Ndlovu says they were working on a film together and now plans to finish it in his honour.

South Africans are mourning the loss of legendary actor and comedian Madluphuthu, who died on Wednesday morning at his home in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

Born Oscar Mgudlwa, the 49-year-old died after a short illness and reportedly had difficulty breathing shortly before his death.

On Thursday, friends, family, neighbours and colleagues in the entertainment industry visited his family home to pay their respects and offer support.

Family spokesperson Sipho Mgudlwa confirmed the news and said the family was shattered.

"Madluphuthu was more than an entertainer - he was a cultural icon and a custodian of the AbaThembu Royal Lineage," said Sipho. "As a traditional leader, he carried the title of Chief with humility, dignity and unwavering dedication to his heritage and community."

Funeral and memorial details will be announced soon, he added.

Longtime friend and fellow actor Sunnyboy Ndlovu broke down in tears when he heard the news on social media, followed by a flood of phone calls.

"I was shattered, I felt weak. I had to pull over and ask my nephew to drive me to his home," he said.

The two were working on a short film together before Madluphuthu's death. Ndlovu now plans to finish the project in his honour, but says it will be tough to find someone to take over the role.

Neighbour Oupa Jayiya remembered Oscar as a cheerful and helpful presence in the community.

"He loved soccer, singing and acting even as a young boy. He was always cracking jokes. And when there were problems in the community, he was one of the first to step in and help," he said.