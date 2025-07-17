Namibia: Domestic Workers Excluded From Housing and Land Ownership

17 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Domestics workers across Namibia are asking that provision be made to allow them to own houses and land.

During a workshop on policy advocacy on affordable land and housing for domestic workers in Namibia in Windhoek on Thursday, domestic workers complained about the way municipalities, government and private institutions treat them when it comes to extending land or home loans.

Sophia Shilongo, a domestic worker, says they do not qualify for bank loans and are also excluded from government housing initiatives like that of the National Housing Enterprise because of their low wages.

"We cannot even get loans from the bank. We are left out of all ways in which we can own land or housing. Our income bracket is not catered for - even in government initiatives," she said.

Namibian Domestic and Allied Workers Union (Ndawu) general secretary Nellie Kahua said if given the opportunity, the union's members would be able to pay off home loans.

She said some domestic workers have been working for over 30 years and paying rent of N$4 500 monthly, which can be used as payment towards a house instead.

"Banks should offer domestic workers home loans, because if we can afford to pay rent, we can afford to pay home instalments," Kahua said.

She said she first applied for land at the City of Windhoek in 2008 and has been waiting for approval since then.

"You go back, but you are always told to come back," she said.

