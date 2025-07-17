Namibia: Open Call - Et Cetera Invites Artists to Submit Work

Et Cetera, the Windhoek-based gallery at the Old Brewery, is calling on visual artists to submit work for its monthly exhibitions. The open call, run by the Namibian Arts Association, aims to spotlight emerging artists and give creatives from all backgrounds a chance to showcase their work.

Executive manager Jaimee-Lee Diergaardt says the initiative is about making space for beginners, part-time creators and underrepresented voices.

"We want artists to revisit their archives and consider works that align with our monthly themes. It's about giving work a second life and opening the door to collaboration and visibility," she says.

Each month has a different theme: July is 'Contours', followed by 'Unframed' in August. Other upcoming themes include 'In Bloom', 'Shadows', 'Echoes' and 'A Place Called Home'. All visual media are welcome.

Submissions must include one to three artworks, a short description for each, an artist bio and practical details like size and medium. There is no fee to apply.

"Whether you're a student, self-taught or a full-time artist, you're welcome - as long as the work fits the theme and is ready for display," Diergaardt says.

She emphasises the importance of reducing barriers to entry.

"There's so much untapped talent in Namibia. Often artists don't know where to show their work or wait for permission to claim the title of 'artist'. This series is about changing that."

The goal, she says, is to create a space that feels welcoming, where artists can take risks, grow and connect with others.

For more information or to submit, email [email protected].

- Anne Hambuda is a poet, writer, and social commentator. Reach her at [email protected]