Mauritius: Promoting SDGs Related to Decent Workforce and Economic Growth in Agricultural Sector

The importance of promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to decent workforce and economic growth, was highlighted today by the Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Mr Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem, at Bonâme Hall, MSIRI, in Réduit.

He was speaking at the opening of a workshop addressing the SDGs, organised at the initiative Federation of Agricultural, Allied Industries and other Workers Unions. The Junior Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Mr Gilles Fabrice David, and other personalities were also present.

The workshop provided a platform for representatives of Agricultural Federations and Unions to exchange their know-how and reflect on future strategies for the adoption of best agricultural practices while taking into consideration the 17 SDGs. The Federation with a strength of around 2,000 members, aims to provide a harmonised structure that accompanies the workers of the Agricultural and Allied Industries to ensure a decent work environment for improved dialogue among workers.

A new office dedicated to the Federation of Agricultural, Allied Industries and other Workers Unions was also inaugurated on the occasion.

Minister Uteem, in his keynote address, commended the Workers Unions for upholding the rights of workers while emphasising the need to protect and not to exploit employees. He referred to the recent layoffs of the Star Knitwear Company, highlighting the Ministry's commitment to protecting the aggrieved workers.

He welcomed the Federation's proposal regarding the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Minister further noted the challenges posed in the face of an ageing population underlining the strategic need to recruit foreign labour.

The Minister moreover announced that the 'Assises du Travail' will be held in September 2025 to address several challenges in the labour force.

Junior Minister David, for his part, lauded the Federation's initiative in organising the workshop geared towards promoting sustainable agricultural practices and fostering inclusive dialogue among stakeholders. He elaborated on three SDGs in particular, namely: SDG 2 stipulating Zero Hunger, achieving food security, promoting sustainable agriculture and ending hunger; SDG 8 outlining decent workforce; and, SDG 14 focusing on the conservation of marine resources.

He further reiterated his Ministry's commitment in overseeing 12,000 planters, 4,000 breeders and around 3,000 individuals working in the fisheries and maritime sector.