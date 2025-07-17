Mauritius: Digitalisation of Application for Hajj Pilgrimage to Ensure Fairness and Transparency

"The application process for Hajj pilgrimage 2026 will be digitalised to ensure fairness and transparency", announced the Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Shakeel Ahmed Yousuf Abdul Razack Mohamed, at a press conference held today in Ebène.

The Minister recalled the past irregularities that have been identified in the waiting list of pilgrims wishing to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage. The Ministry of Arts and Culture is already conducting an investigation on the matter, he informed, adding that a report is under preparation by the Islamic Cultural Centre (ICC) to apprise of the running of the Hajj pilgrimage 2025. The Board of the ICC is expected to meet shortly to finalise the report prior to its dissemination, he said.

Speaking of the preparations for Hajj pilgrimage 2026, he pointed out that an online registration system will be introduced to prevent tampering of the list and promote best practices. Pilgrims will also be called upon to update their registration regularly, he added.

Minister Mohamed expressed satisfaction concerning Hajj pilgrimage 2025, adding that hajjis did not encounter any major problems and all was done in a smooth manner to ease the lives of the hajjis. He extended gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their support and assistance in facilitating a successful pilgrimage.