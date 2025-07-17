Rwanda: Ishimwe Says 'Doing Well' At New Club El Merreikh Bentiu

Rwandan center back Saleh Ishimwe has said that he is adapting to life at new club at El Merreikh Bentiu of South Sudan.

Ishimwe, who joined the club from AS Kigali last week on a one-year deal, became just the second Rwandan player to move to the South Sudanese top tier league, following Kevin Muhire who joined Jamus SC.

"It's a wonderful chance for me because I want to explore new opportunities and I hope everything will be fine," Ishimwe said.

"I joined them to prove myself and when this opportunity came. I grabbed it with both hands. I think it's a really good chance for my football," he added.

The 25-year old said that he is ready for the new challenge as he wants to improve and make sure to play for another level.

"I think I had to move and see what future holds as I jumped on a new opportunity," he noted.

It is reported that the former Kiyovu Sports FC and Bugesera FC center back received a sign on fee worth $20,000 (Rwf28.8million) and a salary of $1,500 (Rwf2.1million) per month to join the club.

The team finished third in the just concluded 2024/25 South Sudan Premier league.