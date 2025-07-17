Africa: Rwanda Thrash Ethiopia to Top Group C At Billie Jean King Cup

16 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Host nation Rwanda continued their dominant run at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group IV tournament with another clean 3-0 victory, this time over Ethiopia, on Tuesday, July 15, at IPRC-Kigali Ecology Tennis Club.

The win keeps Sylvain Rutukanga's side unbeaten and firmly on course for a spot in the final round-robin stage that will determine which nation secures promotion to Group III.

Olive Tuyisenge opened the day with a composed 6-4, 6-3 win over Tigist Alemu Asha in the first singles match. Gisèle Umumararungu followed with another clinical performance, defeating Shakira Varese 6-2, 6-2 to give Rwanda a 2-0 lead.

Tuyisenge and Umumararungu then teamed up in the doubles to complete the sweep, overpowering Ethiopia's Asha and Varese 6-1, 6-2 in front of a home crowd that has been growing with every match.

Tuesday's result builds on Rwanda's flawless start on Monday when the team dismantled Congo 3-0 without dropping a single game.

In the other Group C fixture, Senegal made light work of Congo with a second consecutive 3-0 win. Christel Fakhry and Lea Crosetti both won their singles rubbers 6-0, 6-0, before Fakhry partnered with Seynabou Mendy to dominate the doubles by the same scoreline.

With two wins in the bag each, Rwanda and Senegal remain unbeaten and are set for a crucial Group C clash later this week that could decide who advances to the promotional round.

The tournament, featuring 12 African nations split into three groups, continues through July 19.

