Africa: Rwanda Thrash Ethiopia to Top Group C At Billie Jean King Cup

Host nation Rwanda continued their dominant run at the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group IV tournament with another clean 3-0 victory, this time over Ethiopia, on Tuesday, July 15, at IPRC-Kigali Ecology Tennis Club.

The win keeps Sylvain Rutukanga's side unbeaten and firmly on course for a spot in the final round-robin stage that will determine which nation secures promotion to Group III.

Olive Tuyisenge opened the day with a composed 6-4, 6-3 win over Tigist Alemu Asha in the first singles match. Gisèle Umumararungu followed with another clinical performance, defeating Shakira Varese 6-2, 6-2 to give Rwanda a 2-0 lead.

Tuyisenge and Umumararungu then teamed up in the doubles to complete the sweep, overpowering Ethiopia's Asha and Varese 6-1, 6-2 in front of a home crowd that has been growing with every match.

Tuesday's result builds on Rwanda's flawless start on Monday when the team dismantled Congo 3-0 without dropping a single game.

In the other Group C fixture, Senegal made light work of Congo with a second consecutive 3-0 win. Christel Fakhry and Lea Crosetti both won their singles rubbers 6-0, 6-0, before Fakhry partnered with Seynabou Mendy to dominate the doubles by the same scoreline.

With two wins in the bag each, Rwanda and Senegal remain unbeaten and are set for a crucial Group C clash later this week that could decide who advances to the promotional round.

The tournament, featuring 12 African nations split into three groups, continues through July 19.