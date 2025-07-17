Rwanda: APR Line Up Pre-Season Matches With Chiefs, Simba SC or Asec Mimosas

APR FC are planning to play friendly matches against Simba Sports Club of Tanzania, Kaizer Chiefs FC of South Africa and ASEC Mimosas of Côte d'Ivoire as they are gear up for new season in Rwanda Premier League and the 2025/26 CAF Champions League.

The team is in talks with the teams before announcing who they will face at Amahoro Stadium on August 2.

The team wearing black and white will represent Rwanda in the CAF Champions League which will start in September and they are trying to build on testing themselves against Africa's football giants in order to prepare for new season.

Club chairman Brig Gen Deo Rusanganwa said that they have approached the three teams although neither of them have confirmed the match.

"We have many teams that we are in contact with but we have not decided and we are planning carefully, I will find out the dates and teams as soon as possible," Rusanganwa said.

APR FC last played a friendly match in preparation for the new season in 2017, when they drew 1-1 with KCCA of Uganda in Kigali.

In 2024, they participated in Simba Day in Dar es Salaam and lost 2-0 at the hands of Simba SC.